Makar Sankranti: Nearly 75 Lakh People Perform Surya Namaskar In A Nationwide Initiative

On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, the Indian Ministry of AYUSH has organised a worldwide Surya Namaskar demonstration program for nearly 75 lakh people on January 14. The widespread initiative of the Surya Namaskar demonstration, as per the AYUSH Ministry, will also deliver a message about global warming and climate change.

As per the Ayush ministry statement, Surya Namaskar is performed as a salutation to the Sun on this day to show gratitude for each of its beams, which sustain all living beings.

Join Hon'ble MoA, Shri @sarbanandsonwal ji & Hon'ble MoS, Ayush, Dr @DrMunjparaBJP ji, along with 75 Lakh people from across the globe to commemorate the journey of the Sun to the northern hemisphere.#SuryanamaskarForVitality #Suryanamaskar #Yoga #AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/UCb28B28LU — Ministry of Ayush (@moayush) January 13, 2022

According to the statement, Surya Namaskar has been scientifically and medically proved to improve immunity and enhance vitality, all of which are essential for health during the ongoing pandemic. The ministry further highlighted that this is beneficial as sun exposure provides Vitamin D to the human body, which is widely advised in all medical fields across the world.

Initiative introduced under PM Narendra Modi's leadership

Furthermore, Minister of AYUSH, Sarbananda Sonowal, remarked in a virtual news conference on Wednesday that the Surya Namaskar demonstration on Makar Sankranti is more pertinent amid the present revival of COVID-19. As per the press release, Sonowal stated that this initiative has been introduced by the Ministry of Ayush under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and guidance.

In addition to this, Surya Namaskar, according to Minister of State for AYUSH Dr. Munjapara Mahendrabhai, revitalises the mind and body. The impacts of yoga on molecular genetics are being explored, he explained.

This global program includes all prominent yoga institutions from India and across the world, as well as the Indian Yoga Association, the National Yoga Sports Federation, the Yoga Certification Board, FIT India, as well as a number of government and non-government organisations, the release added.

Surya Namaskar keeps the mind and body in harmony

Suryanamaskar is a series of 8 asanas conducted in a 12-step sequence that keeps the mind and body in harmony. For best results, these asanas are generally done in the early hours of the day. Suryanamaskar exercises are best performed when one's digestive system is on rest.

The Sun Salutation is broken into two halves, each with 12 yoga poses. It is advisable to stay to one method and exercise it on a regular basis for the finest outcomes.

Suryanamaskar is a combination of 8 asanas, performed in 12 steps, in coordination with mind & the body. It helps in improving vitality & enhances immunity too.#Yoga #SuryaNamaskar #75LakhSuryanamaskar pic.twitter.com/NKaUvkHqZE — Ministry of Ayush (@moayush) January 10, 2022

What is Makar Sankranti?

Makar Sakranti, also renowned as Uttarayan, is a Hindu festival in India with historical and religious importance. Surya Devta, or Sun deity, is worshipped during this festival. Farmers all throughout India pay their respects to the Sun God by taking a plunge in the Ganga River and wishing for a good harvest.

(Image: PTI)