Makassar: 10 Killed In An Explosion On First Easter Day Outside A Church In Indonesia

An explosion rocked the Indonesian city of Makassar on Sunday killing at least 10 people, the police said. The footage of the blast that was telecasted on the news channels of the country reveals the devastation that occurred outside a Catholic Church on the first day of Easter when people were leaving service for Palm Sunday. The police officials were quoted as saying by the foreign media that "there were body parts at the scene, but they are yet to be identified."

'Attack on people praying on Easter Day cruel'

A priest at the Church that witnessed the horror, Father Wilhemus Tulak told the Indonesian media that the security personnel had managed to tackle one of the suspected 'suicide bombers.' He said that the attacker arrived near the Church on a motorbike and was trying to enter the Church hall. Footage retrieved from the security cameras mounted outside the Church revealed that the blast had occurred on the side entrance of the Church, which initially shows a fiery explosion and later smokes with debris that blew to the center of the street.



Pictures and videos were shared on Twitter that showed the intensity of the explosion that occurred when people were walking on the street next to the church.

Without him, more people would've died from the suicide bombing at the Cathedral Church in Makassar pic.twitter.com/dIF9Dfy7fF — penanam anggur (@anthraxxxx) March 28, 2021





Danny Pamanto, the Mayor of Makassar said that in case, the blast had happened at the main entrance, many more would have died. The head of the Indonesian Council of Churches, Gomar Gultom observed the attack on people praying inside the Church on Easter day as "cruel," as he urged the people to remain calm and trust the authorities. In the recent past, Indonesia has become a home for many extremist groups including the Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD), Islamic States, and Jemaah Islamiah (JI).

The recent bomb attacks that shook Indonesia

A similar attack shook the nation in 2018 when dozens of people were killed in an explosion that occurred in churches of Surabaya city in Indonesia. At least 13 people were killed in this bomb attack that was claimed by the Islamic State group. This was one of the deadliest attacks since 2002 when two bombs ripped through the Kuta area of the Indonesian tourist island of Bali— killing over 200 people. Several foreign tourists were killed in the bomb attack of Bali that was carried out by the Jemaah Islamiah terrorist organisation.

