Malala Yousafzai And Megan Ranipoe Pose Together, Netizens Pour Love

A picture of two diverse personalities, two staunch advocates of women's rights and empowerment is going viral on social media. The picture is of Malala Yousafzai and Megan Rapinoe, who came together in Boston to speak on women's rights. The duo met during the Massachusetts Conference for Women and also posed for a candid picture together.

Read: Heena Sidhu Hits Out At Malala Yousafzai Over Her Tweet On Kashmir

'Badass ladies sitting around'

The powerful photo was shared by journalist Kara Fisher and the picture has since garnered more than 4,000 likes on social media. Both Malala Yousafzai and Megan Rapinoe were at the event to speak about women and their rights. Malala said that there are over 130 million girls who do not have access to schools, books, and classrooms. The girls are losing the opportunity to learn and to have a future.

Read: Malala Leaves Netizens In Splits With Her Tweet On IPhone 11 Camera

While Megan talked about the gender pay gap and other unfair treatment women athletes face in their daily life. Magan talked about the unequal pay they receive as opposed to their male counterparts. Megan is also an advocate for various LGBT organisations. Megan is an openly gay footballer who plays for the United States of America.

Iconic! — Rani Molla (@ranimolla) December 12, 2019

Wow! Amazing trio; love all three of these ladies. — Robyn Kasler (@RobynKasler) December 12, 2019

Wow! Amazing trio; love all three of these ladies. — Robyn Kasler (@RobynKasler) December 12, 2019

Read: We Can All Live In Peace: Malala Yousafzai On Kashmir

Malala Yousafzai became famous after she survived a gunshot wound in Pakistan when the Taliban attacked her school because she wanted to study. Malala is also the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize, which she received in 2014. Megan Rapinoe shot to global fame after she helped her team win the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in May this year. Megan helped the USA beat the Netherlands in the final of the world cup to clinch their second consecutive title.

Read: From Her Last Day In Swat Valley To Her First Day At Oxford Univerity, A Nostalgic Malala Yousafzai Takes Up The '10 Year Challenge'

