Malaysia imposes emergency in two constituencies as COVID-19 cases escalate

In the wake of rising coronavirus cases, the Malaysian government has declared a state of emergency to stop the bi-election scheduled for next month. The vote declared in the states of Gerik and Sabah, was planned to be held on January 16. However, it was rescheduled after one of them witnessed a steep rise in infections.

In a statement, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin stated that the king had assented to request to impose an emergency on both constituencies. As per the health officials, the Bugaya constituency in Sabah on Borneo, with its unprecedented spike in COVID-19 cases, has now become the epicentre of the country’s third wave of infection and Gerik constituency in Perek state. The government had previously imposed an emergency in another part of Sabah to block bi-cameral elections.

Surge in COVID-19

Although earlier contained effectively, the Southeast Asian nation has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases in recent times. According to John Hopkins University, Malaysia has reported 89, 133 cases and 432 COVID-19 related deaths till now.

Previously, Malaysia's king had rejected a proposal by the Prime Minister to declare a state of emergency aimed at curbing COVID-19. The plan, which involved suspending Parliament, sparked national outrage, with critics slamming the move as an undemocratic means for him to hang on to power amid challenges to his leadership. According to a statement by National Palace, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah “is of the opinion that there is currently no need for His Majesty to declare a state of emergency in this country or any part of Malaysia."

