Malaysia & India Conclude Bilateral Air Exercise 'Udarashakti' With Grand Closing Ceremony

On Tuesday, Royal Malaysian Air Force hosted a customary closing ceremony to conclude the four-day military exercise 'Udarashakti' with Indian Air Force (IAF). Both the Air Forces flew seven aircraft in formation as part of the ceremony. According to the Indian Air Force (IAF), the contingent leaders even exchanged mementos at the event. To take part in the bilateral air drill Udarashakti with Malaysia’s Air Forces, a unit of the IAF landed in Malaysia on August 12.

According to a press release from the Indian Ministry of Defence, Su-30 MKI and C-17 aircraft from the Indian Air Force took part in the air exercise, while Su-30 MKM aircraft from the Malaysian force were also used. It is to mention that this was the Indian Air Force and Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF)'s first bilateral training exercise.

Furthermore, the IAF stated that the first edition of the exercise was successfully completed, which is a reference to the two Air Forces' professional competence, shared dedication, and mutual understanding. It also revealed that the IAF contingent will now travel to the Australian city, Darwin, for Exercise Pitch Black 22 with Australia's Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF).

Ex Udarashakti will expand defence cooperation opportunities between the Air Forces

As per the release, the Indian contingent flew directly to their destination, the RMAF facility in Kuantan. The release further stated that the military exercise would provide IAF contingent members the chance to discuss mutual combat capabilities and exchange best practices with some of the greatest RMAF personnel. Ex Udarashakti would strengthen the long-standing partnership between the two Air Forces and expand their defence cooperation opportunities, increasing regional security, it added.

Notably, India and Malaysia enjoy cordial ties and often meet at the summit. In 1957, India and the Federation of Malaya (the country that later became Malaysia) established diplomatic ties. Over time, India and Malaysia have developed stronger defence links.

In addition to this, with his Malaysian counterpart Hishamuddin bin Hussein on August 7, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed a wide variety of topics, including bilateral, regional, and defence industry collaboration. According to a statement released by the Ministry of Defence, Rajnath Singh congratulated Dato 'Seri HishammuddinTun Hussein for taking over office as the Senior Defence Minister in August of last year during a video conference, ANI reported.

Chief of Royal Malaysian Navy lays wreath at National War Memorial in Delhi

Meanwhile, Admiral Tan Sri Mohd Reza bin Mohd Sani, Chief of Royal Malaysian Navy, laid a wreath at the National War Memorial. Admiral was even greeted with a guard of honour at South Block.

