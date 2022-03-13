Maldives Denies Presence Of Indian Troops In Country Amid 'India Out' Campaign By Oppn

The Defence Ministry of Maldives has denied the presence of any foreign military presence in the country amid the ongoing 'India Out' protest. The Defence Ministry put out a press release on Saturday, March 12 refuting claims of "Indian Military's presence" in the archipelago and added that all statements about Uthuru Thilafalhu (UTF) being a foreign base or under the influence of foreign forces is completely false.

According to the reports of local media, UTF is the base where Maldives National Defense Force (MNDF)'s Coast Guard dock and dockyards are being developed. It is pertinent to mention that India and Maldives had signed an agreement last year in February according to which the Indian government had promised to develop the harbour of the Maldives National Defence Force Coast Guard at Sifvaru-Uthuru Thilafalhu (UTF).

Ex-Maldives President's 'India out' campaign

Former President of Maldives, Abdullah Yameen and his supporters called the agreement between India and Maldives a plan for India to station its forces in the island country. Opposing this "false narrative" and making it a political movement by accusing the current regime of President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, of compromising with the sovereignty of the country, the former Maldivian president launched a social media campaign namely 'India Out.' Yameen had further alleged that the bilateral agreement allowed Indian ships to enter the waters of Maldives without any clearance.

Criticising the statements made by the former president, the incumbent government launched the 'India first' campaign with a motive to rule out the 'false narrative' and allegations of the former president who is also a leader of the Opposition. Countering the allegation, Defence Ministry officials stated, "Stating that foreign military vessels that arrive in the Maldives do not need a diplomatic clearance, and does not require a permit from the National Defense Force to enter this port, is untrue."

Reports allege China could benefit if Yameen returns to power

There have been multiple reports which state that Yameen's close affiliation with the Chinese government is the reason behind him launching the 'India Out' campaign. Local media house, Maldives Voice stated that Yameen's anti-India sentiments date back to the time when the Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM) leader became the President in 2013. It is important to mention that another report states that small media houses and websites are being funded to run an anti-India political campaign, and such campaigns will allegedly benefit China in the future if Yameen comes to power again.

