Maldives Govt Orders Probe After Mob Storms Yoga Day Event Organised By Indian Center

Maldives government on Tuesday ordered an official probe into an incident wherein a group of miscreants disrupted the Yoga Day event in capital Male. The event was organised by Indian Center inside a stadium in the archipelago's capital when the radical mob hijacked the area, uprooted the flags and used the pole to attack the participants, prompting them to flee in fear.

The violent mob was also reportedly seen destroying food stalls and wrecking the property, as well as thrashing people who had assembled to practise yoga to commemorate the internationally celebrated day. The event was attended by Maldives' diplomats, government officials and the ministers.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih said that Maldives Police has launched an official investigation to identify the perpetrators who threatened the attendees and disputed the yoga day celebration.

“An investigation has been launched by @PoliceMv into the incident that happened this morning at Galolhu Stadium. This is being treated as a matter of serious concern and those responsible will be swiftly brought before the law,” Solih wrote on Twitter.

Scenes of chaos witnessed, police fire tear gas

Scenes of chaos were reportedly witnessed in Maldives Nationwide Soccer Stadium where Yoga Day event, arranged by Indian Cultural Heart, was being held. As unidentified miscreants ran amok, the attendees scrambled to security while many searched to take a cover for safety. The event was sponsored in collaboration with the island nation’s Ministry of Youth, Sports activities and Group Empowerment.

Maldives police reportedly fired tear gas to disperse the frenzied mob. There are currently no reports of any arrests made yet. The motive behind the assault remains unclear at time. The fundamentalists in the Muslim-majority nation, although, have been against the yoga practise. India’s Ministry of exterior affairs is yet to issue a response on the incident.

"An enraged mob stormed the Maldives National Football Stadium, disrupting an ongoing yoga and meditation session. The Indian Cultural Center organized the yoga and meditation hour in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth, Sports, and Community Empowerment,' reported Maldives' BNN news.

The event started at around 6.30 a.m. when it was disrupted by radical fundamentalists. The cops used tear gas cannisters to disperse protesters and bring the situation under control before it escalated into a physical altercation.