Maldives President, Bhutan's PM & Other World Leaders Greet India On Its 74th Republic Day

"Embassy of Israel in India join in on celebration of India's rich heritage," India's steadfast ally Israel wished India on the occasion of Republic Day.

On the occasion of India's 74th Republic Day, world leaders extended warm greetings to Indians and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as the country marked with fervour the adoption of India's constitution and its transition to a republic on January 26, 1950. As the day commenced with spectacular military and cultural pageantry, and celebration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his official Twitter handle to remind that India's Republic Day coincides with the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence, adding that it is time for the entire country to move in the path of progress united. 

"Many wishes for Republic Day. This time this occasion is also special because we are celebrating it during the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence. We wish to move ahead in a united way to make the dreams of the great freedom fighters of the country come true. Happy Republic Day to all fellow Indians!", Prime Minister Modi tweeted, wishing the citizens a Happy Republic Day.

Several world leaders took to their official Twitter handle to congratulate and extend best wishes to the Indians on a special day. The Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, took to their Twitter account to wish Indians on Indian Republic Day. The President of Maldives, Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, also extended warm greetings to the people of India. The Foreign Ministry of Maldives hailed the success of the Indian Constitution as an inspiration for other nations. "Wishing India peace, progress, and prosperity," Maldives Foreign Minister, Abdulla Shahid, said. 

"As we share national days, we celebrate the warm spirit of affection our people have long held for each other and the depth of our friendship. Australia and India have never been closer," wrote Australian Prime Minister. 

Celebration of India's rich heritage and cultural diversity

India's steadfast ally Israel also wished India on the occasion of Republic Day. "The Embassy of Israel in India joins in on the celebration of India's rich heritage and cultural diversity by wishing our dear Indian friends in some regional languages," the diplomats of Israel tweeted. Furthermore, Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering extended warm wishes to the "friends in India." “The people of Bhutan and I send our best wishes and prayers to the people of India on the 74th Republic Day. As India charts a new path ahead, I offer my good wishes for India’s progress and prosperity,” he tweeted. Meanwhile, Brunei’s Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah ibni Omar Ali Saifuddien also congratulated the Indian citizens on a special day, wishing for India’s "progress and prosperity."

"The people of Bhutan and I send our best wishes and prayers to the people of India on the 74th Republic Day. As India charts a new path ahead, I offer my good wishes for India’s progress and prosperity," wrote Butan's leader. 

