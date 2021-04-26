Last Updated:

Maldives Suspends Tourists Travelling From India From Staying At Inhabited Islands

"With effect from April 27, suspends tourists travelling from India to the Maldives from staying at tourist facilities in inhabited islands," the directive said

Maldives

The Maldives Tourism took to their Twitter handle to announce that they are suspending tourists traveling from India to the Maldives from staying at tourist facilities in inhabited islands from April 27 onwards. 

As per a directive issued by the Maldivian government, "With effect from April 27, (Maldives’ health authorities) suspends tourists travelling from India to the Maldives from staying at tourist facilities in inhabited islands". Maldives Tourism Board on Monday clarified that "the restriction is for islands which have local population. All resorts (as they are on standalone islands) are welcoming guests from India."

Indian tourists (including many Bollywood celebrities) flocked the Maldivian islands in the last couple of months and became a talking point. Celebrities like Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and others slammed the industry over their favourite holiday spot — the Maldives, asking celebrities to 'have a heart' and not taunt those suffering from the global health crisis. 

Honourable President of the Republic of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, its Hon. Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdulla Shahid and Honorary Consul (Mumbai) of the Republic of Maldives Bobby Mohanty in January this year had expressed their sincere gratitude and appreciation and have praised the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi for providing COVID-19 vaccine to their country as part of India's grant assistance.

Bobby Mohanty called it a noble and memorable Republic Day gift! India supplied 100,000 doses of CoviShield (Oxford-Astra Zeneca vaccine) manufactured by SII (Serum Institute) to the Maldives. The Maldives was among the first countries to receive COVID-19 vaccines from India.

Prior to this, in December 2020, India even contributed BCG vaccines to the Maldives where Hon. Consul Bobby Mohanty’s office played a vital role in managing the logistics along with various agencies.

(With PTI inputs)

