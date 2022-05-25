Last Updated:

#FreeHerFace | Male Anchors In Afghanistan Don Masks After Taliban Orders Women To Cover Faces On TV

Days after Taliban issued a decree ordering female TV presenters to cover their faces at work, their male colleagues have donned face masks on-air in solidarity

Written By
Gloria Methri
Afghanistan TV anchors cover faces

Image: Twitter@HSajwanization


Days after the Taliban issued a decree ordering female Television presenters to cover their faces at work, their male colleagues have donned face masks on-air in solidarity. Male anchors at several prominent outlets, including TOLOnews and 1TVNews, also launched a campaign on social media, sharing photos of themselves with a hashtag reading #FreeHerFace.

Many global media houses including Deutsche Welle also joined the campaign, with several male and female journalists tweeting selfies with their faces covered. They also shared messages in support of women in Afghanistan and in opposition to the Taliban's decree.

READ | After Taliban's new decree to cover faces, female anchors go virtual on TV in Afghanistan

Taliban orders female anchors to cover faces on TV

Taliban officials announced earlier this month that all women and girls must leave home only when necessary and wear head-to-toe clothing when out in public. These are among the harshest restrictions the terror group has imposed since returning to power in August 2021.

READ | Ex-Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai says Burqa has nothing to do with Afghan culture

The Taliban went a step further this week by specifically ordering female TV news anchors to cover their faces during broadcasts. The mandate only affected a handful of women who work as television presenters in the country, but it triggered a large social media response.

READ | Taliban has zero credibility on women's rights, retorts ex-Afghan researcher at HRW

Their decree raised a host of concerns, not only about women's freedom of expression but about whether they could continue doing their jobs.

Before this, Taliban leaders had prohibited Afghan girls from secondary education. Women were also ordered to visit parks in Kabul on separate days from men.

READ | Taliban calls for recognition of Afghan women's rights based on Islamic culture

The Taliban, designated as a terrorist organization by the United States, regained control of Afghanistan in August last year following the exit of foreign troops. Since their takeover, the Taliban have been accused of committing atrocities against Afghan women, depriving young girls and women of humanitarian rights. 

Tags: Afghanistan, Taliban, Free Her Face
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND