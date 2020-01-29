The Debate
Malnourished Lions At Sudan Zoo Get Life Saving Treatment After Photos Cause Concern

Rest of the World News

Heartbreaking images of malnourished and starving lions in the Sudanese zoo has caused global concerns on social media. The poor animals have been receiving aid

Malnourished lions

Heartbreaking images of malnourished and starving lions in the Sudanese zoo had caused global concerns on social media. The poor animals have been receiving medical aid from the donations that poured in from around the world after the images surfaced on the internet. Many lions have reportedly died in Sudan's Al-Qureshi Park in Khartoum after the wildlife staff allegedly failed to feed them regularly. The staff later blamed the country's poor economic crisis is one of the major factors for the animals' neglect. 

Animal lovers donated across the world 

When the horrific images went viral on social media, wildlife enthusiasts and animal lovers from across the world donated for the well-being of the lions. The doctors and veterinary experts from the animal welfare NGO Four Paws International have reportedly administered life-saving treatment to the animals. When a team of experts from the animal welfare NGO arrived at the zoo they were shocked to see malnourished animals living in uninhabitable conditions. The team took to Twitter to share some of the images of the procedure.

Online campaign launched

An online campaign launched on Facebook on January 18 helped save five “malnourished and sick” African lions at a park in Sudan's Khartoum. Osman Salih launched '#SudanAnimalRescue' on Facebook on being “shaken” after seeing the lions in the cages of Khartoum's Al-Qureshi park did not get enough food and medicine for several weeks. Salih further urged people and institutions to help the animals. 

The Park officials and medics reportedly said that the conditions of the lions have degraded over the past few weeks. According to Salih, they contacted the park administration who “indicated” that wildlife police are responsible for the animals and their care. He also wrote on Facebook that park holds the police responsible because the income of the park for a month is not enough to feed lions for more than seven days. In further updates, he even gave detailed improvements in some lions through medicines and care.
