Malnourished Lions At Sudan Zoo Get Life Saving Treatment After Photos Cause Concern

Heartbreaking images of malnourished and starving lions in the Sudanese zoo had caused global concerns on social media. The poor animals have been receiving medical aid from the donations that poured in from around the world after the images surfaced on the internet. Many lions have reportedly died in Sudan's Al-Qureshi Park in Khartoum after the wildlife staff allegedly failed to feed them regularly. The staff later blamed the country's poor economic crisis is one of the major factors for the animals' neglect.

🔻🇸🇩🔻#SaveSudanLions 🦁 Our team is shocked by the conditions on-site! Yesterday our team visited the Al Qurashi Family Park zoo & found that the living conditions are horrendous - the animals have very little space to move. Keep your fingers crossed ➡ https://t.co/hOOMTKEd9A pic.twitter.com/jIpguI1Le0 — FOUR PAWS (@fourpawsint) January 28, 2020

Animal lovers donated across the world

When the horrific images went viral on social media, wildlife enthusiasts and animal lovers from across the world donated for the well-being of the lions. The doctors and veterinary experts from the animal welfare NGO Four Paws International have reportedly administered life-saving treatment to the animals. When a team of experts from the animal welfare NGO arrived at the zoo they were shocked to see malnourished animals living in uninhabitable conditions. The team took to Twitter to share some of the images of the procedure.

🔻🇸🇩🔻#SaveSudanLions 🦁There is a ray of hope.

After hours of infusions, Kandaka showed some improvement. She was able to stand up & walk for a while & was willing to eat. The team provided her with canned cat food, which is a good start after such a long time of malnutrition. pic.twitter.com/JU3E6LaVob — FOUR PAWS (@fourpawsint) January 28, 2020

🔻🇸🇩🔻#SaveSudanLions🦁Update: infusion therapy for lioness goes on. Our team is ready to stay with her as long as it takes for Kandaka to get as much of the life-saving medication as she can. She is doing well, but it is too early to say whether she will be able to recover. pic.twitter.com/rfOh0LNEWk — FOUR PAWS (@fourpawsint) January 28, 2020

Online campaign launched

An online campaign launched on Facebook on January 18 helped save five “malnourished and sick” African lions at a park in Sudan's Khartoum. Osman Salih launched '#SudanAnimalRescue' on Facebook on being “shaken” after seeing the lions in the cages of Khartoum's Al-Qureshi park did not get enough food and medicine for several weeks. Salih further urged people and institutions to help the animals.

The Park officials and medics reportedly said that the conditions of the lions have degraded over the past few weeks. According to Salih, they contacted the park administration who “indicated” that wildlife police are responsible for the animals and their care. He also wrote on Facebook that park holds the police responsible because the income of the park for a month is not enough to feed lions for more than seven days. In further updates, he even gave detailed improvements in some lions through medicines and care.

