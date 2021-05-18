Man Anonymously Donates 60 Million Yen To Japanese City With Life Savings

An elderly man has donated 60 million yen in cash, which he had saved since childhood, to the municipality of the city where he lived in Japan. The man who did not want to reveal his name, went to the city's town hall on May 17 and asked the officials to deliver the bag and the letter to the authorities. The officials found 60 million yen in the bag and a letter inside the backpack.

Anonymous man donates 60 million yen

According to government officials, the man appeared to be in his 70s to 80s and had visited the city hall with a backpack at around 2:15 pm. He handed over a backpack to an employee and had said that please give it to the mayor. He said, "Please accept it as a donation."

The employees found 60 million yen in the bag and a letter inside the backpack. The letter described that the man had saved the money since he was in the first grade of elementary school, and expressed the wish to stay anonymous. The bundles of cash were held in bank bill straps and the municipal government will handle the money as a donation.

Katsuaki Kamiji, Mayor of Yokosuka, issued a statement and stated that he was 'impressed and surprised' by the donation received in this difficult period when the coronavirus has affected the people. Kamiji said, "I don't know what to say, I am grateful for that."

Officials have said that they have never received such a large donation from an anonymous person. The employees in the bag found 60 million yen and a letter inside the backpack. The letter described that the man had saved the money since he was in the first grade of elementary school, and expressed the wish to stay anonymous. The bundles of cash were held in bank bill straps. The municipal government will handle the money as a donation.

Image: Unsplash

