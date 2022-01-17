Man Baffled On Spotting 'UFO' In Antarctica While Searching Google Earth; Watch

Google Earth is an interesting feature that helps to navigate for a quicker and real-time three-dimensional view of any given number of locations. However, in rare instances it has also produced shocking and mysterious results that are often hard to believe. One such incident has taken the internet through storm after a man from the US claimed to spot an unidentified flying object or UFO in Antarctica when he was searching Google Earth.

The image was shared by a Redditor named 'Lessoy,' who claimed to find a rare object floating in the air in the snowy land of Antarctica. The eagle-eyed user posted an image showing a white cylindrical object on a brown background on his Reddit handle. The rocky-looking 'unidentified' object was reportedly located at 74.0322S, 22.4506W, along the edge of the southernmost continent of the uninhabited, ice-covered landmass.

Leesoy uploaded the picture on his Reddit handle, asking users to help him identify the object in mid-air. He captioned the image: "UFO or Rock? Antarctica Google Earth." The photo surfaced amid several unconfirmed UFO sightings across the world. Take a look at the photo here:

Man claims to find 'UFO' and 'shadow people' near USAF base

This comes after last week an ex-US Air Force nuclear weapons' technician claimed that he saw a UFO while he was 'guarding nuclear weapons at a US Air Force Base. He added that the UFO was accompanied by "shadow people." Adrian, who was in Reister between 2003 and 2007 said that he was at his usual work when he spotted a "glowing orb" hovering around a nearby tree, Daily Star had reported. The 37-year-old man stated that he was sure it was not one of USAF's planes as he was extensively aware of all of them stationed at the base.

Earlier, another Google Map spotted a man defecating in an open field. The most interesting one was in December. Google Earth had discovered a mysterious heart-shaped disk buried in Antarctic ice sheets. A self-proclaimed UFO specialist Scott C. Waring shared the aerial images from sites located at the juncture of 74°35'37.57S and 164°54'28.90E. While the sighting was not confirmed by apex space agency NASA, conspiracy theorist Waring believed he had "discovered", what he called a 'UFO disc.' Subsequent theories cropped up because of the circular shape of the unexplained object, one among which was that it had "crashed" between the Antarctic crevices.

(Image: Pixabay/Unsplash)