Manila Eases World's Longest Coronavirus Lockdown Restrictions After 78 Days

Manila, the capital city of the Philippines, has eased the world's longest coronavirus lockdown after 78 days of strict government orders to stay at home. According to the reports, scores of people returned back to work and public transportation hit the roads on the morning of June 1. As per international media reports, the government allowed some non-essential services to open even after the coronavirus infections rising exponentially across the country to revive the shattered economy.

Government reopens establishments

All businesses and establishments were allowed to open except beauty salons, barbershops, and massage parlours. Restaurants have been reportedly ordered to keep only takeaway facilities to minimise the social contact between people. Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque reportedly said in a statement urging people to cooperate with the authorities to enforce the quarantine norms as more industries and sectors begin to operate. He warned the people to take care of each other, wear masks, face shields, maintain social distancing protocols and avoid crowd.

18,000 coronavirus cases

According to the reports, the total number of coronavirus infections in the country stands at more than 18000, making Manila the worst-hit region. More than 3,000 new cases have been confirmed in the last two days, as per reports. The Department of Health Philippines tweeted, "Countrymen: STAY HOME, STAY SAFE! Person standingHouse building. Nowadays, not only frontliners play a role in this fight, we all do! You are brave HOMELINER, you will never let this virus get hurt!"

The Department of Health strongly recommended that everyone stay at home and avoid non-essential movement, whether ECQ, MECQ, or GCQ in their area to permanently prevent the spread of COVID-19.

(Image Credit: AP)