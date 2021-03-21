Maninder Sidhu Appointed As Canadian Parliamentary Secretary By PM Justin Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday announced changes to the team of parliamentary secretaries, appointing Indo-Canadian Maninder Sidhu as Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of International Development. Sidhu, who was elected Member of Parliament from Brampton East constituency for the first time in 2019, has been chosen by the Prime Minister to assist Karina Gould, Minister of International Development.

Maninder Sidhu took to his official Twitter handle to thank Prime Minister Trudeau for appointing him as Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of International Development. Sidhu further added that he is looking forward to working with Gould and continuing the great work Canada is doing to make the world a “healthier, more equitable, and sustainable place” for all. Minister Gould also welcomed Sidhu in her team.

"This team brings diverse skills and perspectives, and a wealth of knowledge and experience to their roles. Alongside their ministers, they will continue to do whatever it takes, for as long as it takes, to make sure people, communities, and businesses get the support they need to get through the global COVID-19 pandemic. Together, we will work to create jobs, grow the middle class, strengthen our economy, and build back better from this crisis," Prime Minister's office said in a statement.

What is the role of parliamentary secretaries?

Parliamentary Secretaries are chosen by the Prime Minister of Canada. They work with their respective ministers to advance legislation and deliver results. Parliamentary Secretaries work as an important link between the government and the parliament and they also engage directly with the people to raise awareness about key initiatives. However, parliamentary secretaries are not members of the cabinet and hence they do not participate in decision-making processes. But parliamentary secretaries can answer questions and table reports in the parliament on behalf of the minister.