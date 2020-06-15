Sudan: Mass Grave Allegedly Containing Remains Of Students Killed In 1998 Discovered

A mass grave has been discovered in Sudan allegedly containing bodies of students killed while trying to escape military service in the country in 1998. According to Sudan's public prosecutor, the grave has been discovered near the capital Khartoum and an investigation into the matter has been launched. The prosecutor further said that the suspected killers of the students belonging to the ousted administration of Omar al-Bashir have fled the country.

Sudan instability

Oppressed by the Arab-dominated government in Khartoum for years, rebels from central and sub-Saharan African communities launched an insurgency against President Omar al-Bashir in 2003, which resulted in a regime change after he was ousted in a coup by the military in 2019. Omar al-Bashir is currently wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for war crimes, genocide, and other injustices committed during his rule. The country is currently being ruled by a military-civilian government whose main priority is to end insurgency in Sudan.

The situation in Sudan has not been stable for decades with the civil war in the country still continuing and hundreds of people dying every other day. Most external parties such as Egypt, China, the United States are benefiting from the instability by providing arms to warring groups.

