Mauritius Residents Cutting Off Hair To Make Nets And Tubes To Soak Catastrophic Oil Spill

In a state of emergency after the catastrophic oil spill on the coral reef on July 25, people of Mauritius have now resort to chopping their hair for spill soak of over 1000 tons of the pollutant to deter one of the deadliest ecological disasters. According to reports, the residents of Mauritius have decided to do “whatever it takes” to cleanse the Indian Ocean archipelago rich in flora and fauna. On August 13, the crew struggled in the dangerous conditions to extract the 4,000 tonnes of fuel from the Japanese-owned cargo ship that threatened the eco-tourism hub after an accidental leak.

"We are in a situation of environmental crisis".

Kavy Ramano,

Almost 1,000 tonnes of fuel leaked into the Indian Ocean, posing a risk of destruction to the vast scathes of coral reefs, lagoons, and mangrove forests in the Mauritius shoreline. In the greatest-ever ecological disaster, the 13-year-old ship MV Wakashio had toppled off coast spewing the pollutants that prompted the authorities into action. Despite the orders of the government to “steer clear” of the dangerous and risky site, Volunteers in large numbers launched a major cleansing effort to conserve the marine ecosystem, according to reports.

Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth announced at the press briefing that all the fuel onboard the ship had been emptied from 300 meters (984 feet) long vessel except for about 100 tonnes.

Fellow warden currently on the mainland sent this through. Free haircuts at the local mall to collect hair to help absorb some of the #oilspill in #mauritius.

The official response may have been severely lacking but the community are coming together and it’s fantastic. pic.twitter.com/mBXNQ5PjDE — Bethan Govier (@Bethan_Govier) August 8, 2020

Hairnets to be submerged in oil-laden water

Meanwhile, amid fears of an estimated 2,500 tons of oil from the mammoth carrier causing further pollution in case of a split, the volunteers and residents designed the brooms of cane leaves, stockings, and plastic containers in response to clean the rock bed. As per the reports, people appealed to donate the hair in order to submerge in the oil-laden water for the oils to soak up. In a campaign launched online, Mauritians urged residents to accumulate large quantities of human hair, citing scientific evidence that it might suck the pollutant material and leave the water clean. Salon owners and hairdressers were reportedly cutting off the hair and sewing into nets and tubes and transporting the supply at the site of the oil spill. While French has recently sent aid to Mauritius to preserve its marine ecosystem on which the country’s economy heavily relies on, people are seeking to proactively explore ways to conserve its beautiful beach and contain the spill.

[Volunteers take part in the clean up operation in Mahebourg, Mauritius Wednesday Aug. 12, 2020 surrounding the oil spill from the MV Wakashio, a bulk carrier ship that recently ran aground off the southeast coast of Mauritius. Credit: AP]

[Anxious residents of this Indian Ocean island nation have stuffed fabric sacks with sugar cane leaves in an effort to stop the oil spill from reaching their shores. (AP Photo/Beekash Roopun-L'express Maurice)]

[Police and Fire personnel take part in the cleanup operation in Mahebourg, Mauritius, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, surrounding the oil spill from the MV Wakashio, a bulk carrier ship that recently ran aground off the southeast coast of Mauritius. Credit: AP]

[Volunteers take part in the cleanup operation in Mahebourg surrounding the oil spill from the MV Wakashio. Credit: AP]

[Mauritian Wildlife Foundation Ministry shows oil leaking from the MV Wakashio, a bulk carrier ship that recently ran aground off the southeast coast of Mauritius. Credit: AP]

