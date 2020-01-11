Meghan Markle, Camilla And Other Royal Family Members Who Were Mired By Controversies

British royal families are one of the most identifiable and recognizable families in the world. Hence, people are always fascinated to know more and more about their families and their lifestyle. These British families’ bloodlines date back more than a hundred years, and today these modern family royals are so famous that they are seen as fashion icons and role models.

However, this kind of public scrutiny has also landed some of the Royal family members in controversy. Here's a flashback-

Have a look at some of the controversies that hit the Royal family

Meghan Markle

Several news reports suggested that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were forced to resign as the “senior members” of the Royal Family, and limit their royal duties, and go and live in Canada part-time. This was due to a controversial Instagram photo posted by the Windsors, as reported by The Times of London.

This Instagram photo shows the “Line of Succession” to the British throne, and it does not include Prince Harry or Archie. Their exclusion from the post suggested that both were far down the line of succession, and that caused the Sussexes to feel as if they were being excluded from the family.

However, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry themselves announced their plans to step back from the British Royal Family to “carve out a progressive new role” while working “to become financially independent,” according to the statement on issued on their social media.

Camilla Parker Bowles

Prince Charles and Diana’s wedding in 1981 was a marriage that was seen by the whole world. But reportedly, things soon went downhill for them as several media house reported that Charles had already fallen for Camilla Parker Bowles (earlier Shand), one of his associates.

Reportedly, Camilla Parker Bowles and Charles began an affair after a few years of his marriage with Diana. There were also speculation of Diana having an affair with her horse-riding instructor, James Hewitt. According to media reports, Camilla and Charles were then in an open relationship when Charles and Diana announced their separation in 1992 in public.

Princess Margaret

Princess Margaret was Queen Elizabeth II’s younger sister, and she was also a part of a controversy like other British royals. According to some media reports, Princess Margaret fell in love with a divorced man named Peter Townsend, who was 16 years senior to her. He also happened to be a royal equerry. The government in due course declined to permit Margaret to marry Peter unless she gave up her royal privileges. But she gave a statement in the press that she chooses the royal family and the privileges rather than marrying Peter Townsend.

Prince Andrew

According to reports, Prince Andrew was accused of having sex with a teenager. Prince Andrew was allegedly the favourite son of the Queen, and thus, reports suggests that the Royal family tried to clear his name from this scandal through an interview with BBC. However, everything just backfired. Later, reports surfaced that Prince Andrew’s royal family disowned him and he also stepped back from the public duties.

Prince Edward

Reportedly, King Edward VIII was forced to abdicate his throne in 1936 when the Prince decided to marry an American divorcée, Wallis Simpson. According to several reports, the act of abdication of the throne required legal oversight from the governing body of the Parliament. Reportedly, once Prince Edward was no longer a Prince, he became Duke of Windsor and lived in exile in France, where he was not a working royal at all.

Promo Image courtesy: Instagram (@sussexroyal)

