Merkel Replaced By Spahn As Germany's Most Popular Leader, New Survey Finds

German Health Minister Jens Spahn has replaced Chancellor Angela Merkel as the most popular leader in the country. According to a survey published in the German newspaper Bild, 52 percent of people voted for Spahn, making him the 'winner of the year' in the politics category as they hoped him to play an important role in the country's politics next year. Meanwhile, 51 percent backed Merkel, which is a rise from 40 percent the previous year.

Read: Halle Synagogue Trial: Germany Sentences Attacker To Life Imprisonment

Merkel to step down next year

Germany is scheduled to hold its next election in September 2021 and with Merkel retiring from politics, this could be good news for the current health minister, who has led a fine battle against COVID-19 in the country. Merkel, who governed Germany for 16 years, has confirmed that she would not seek a fifth term and would retire from her celebrated political life next year. Merkel, who leads the government of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), was elected Chancellor in 2005 and has since driven Europe's most powerful economy.

Read: 'Good Riddance,' Says China As Germany Calls For Release Of Two Detained Canadians

Merkel stepped down as CDU chairperson in 2018 and the current Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer took over. However, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer resigned from the position in February 2020, hence leaving the door open for the next CDU chief and also the person who would lead the party and its smaller coalition to the polls next year. Usually, the leader of the party is one who leads it and its smaller coalition partner the Christian Social Union (CSU) to the polls.

Read: Germany Brings Home 3 Women, 12 Kids From Camps In Syria

The election to choose the next CDU chief is expected to be held in January next year and as per local media reports, candidates that are looking to fill Merkel's shoes are North Rhine-Westphalia state premier Armin Laschet, corporate lawyer Friedrich Merz, and foreign affairs expert Norbert Rottgen. The election has already been delayed twice so far due to COVID-19 concerns, however, the party has decided to hold it next month anyhow, even it takes a virtual meeting.

Read: German Govt Proposes Election To Replace Merkel Next Year, Awaiting President's Approval

