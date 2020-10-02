Merkel Says EU Sanction On Belarus 'important Signal' For Those Who Hinder Democracy

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, on October 2, said that EU’s sanctions on Belarus sent an “important signal” to those who stand in the way of democracy. Her remarks came after the 27 member block sanctioned major Belarusian officials involved in violent activities. The ‘election’ of Alexander Lukashenko had caused a major upheaval in the country, which the government tackled with mass arrests and opposition’s exile.

“We can say today that the sanctions against the actors in Belarus will come into force. The European Union is taking action against those who stand in the way of democracy. I think that is an important signal,” she told media reporters.

She also turned to Turkey and its tensions with Cyprus over energy exploration in the eastern Mediterranean. Merkel urged Ankara to continue along the path of de-escalating tensions and resolve disputes with Greece and Cyprus.

'Concerned about Hong Kong'

Merkel has been quite vocal about world affairs. Two days ago, the German leader lambasted China for recent developments in Hong Kong highlighting “dreadful and often horrible human right issue.” However, she lauded the communist nation and President Xi Jinping’s promise to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060 and cap carbon dioxide emissions by 2030. China has become a major concern for all Europe with many countries expressing threat from the deteriorating relationship between Washington and Beijing.

However, the German leader made it clear that Germany will clearly express opinions different from China while working on environmental goals. “Of course, dialogue with China also means that we very clearly express our different opinions. After all, we have fundamentally different social systems - just look at the ways in which artificial intelligence is used in China," she said.

In her address at the Bundestag, she also addressed the issue of Hong Kong saying that the German state was deeply concerned about all the developments in the city-state. Speaking further she said that Germans would not refrain form highlighting the human rights issue, just as they did not stop addressing the “horrible treatment” of minorities there.

