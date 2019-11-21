Àlpha Monocerotids | 'Unicorn Meteor' Storm Predicted This Week In The United States

A meteorite shower is expected to take place in the United States. The shower is likely to take place because of a rare 'Unicorn' meteor storm, and as many as 400 meteorites across the night sky will be visible, reportedly. The meteor shower is known as 'alpha Monocerotids'.

Prediction, not certain

A brilliant flurry in the sky near the Unicorn constellation is expected Thursday night, that is November 21, 2019, over the eastern half of North America and all South America. The action should unfold early Friday morning over the western portions of Europe and Africa. Hundreds of shooting stars may be visible as Earth ploughs through the dusty tail of an unidentified comet. The alpha Monocerotids - named after the constellation Monoceros or the Unicorn - most recently produced an outburst in 1995. NASA’s Ames Research Center scientist Peter Jenniskens and the Finnish Fireball Networks’ Esko Lyytinen anticipate another good show. They encourage stargazers to look up but get out early because peak viewing time is short.

There are several meteor showers per minute that are expected to take place across the night and American Meteor Society said, "Well known meteor scientists Peter Jenniskens and Esko Lyytinen have predicted that there may be an outburst of the alpha Monocertoid meteor shower." They went on to add "Unlike most meteor outbursts which last for several hours, strong activity from the alpha Monocertids is over within an hour and easily missed."

Regarding where it can be viewed, they said, "Observers in North America and the Atlantic region can also view this possible display. At the time of the predicted outburst, the radiant will lie near the horizon for observers located on the west coast of North America. From that location, only a few may be seen shooting upward from the eastern horizon. As you move eastward conditions improve with the radiant lying approximately 30 degrees high from the east coast of North America."

The Society's statement also categorically stated that the meteor shower is 'predicted' and is not a certain event.

