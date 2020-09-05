Mexican Drug Kingpin Joaquin 'Chapo' Guzman Appeals Against Life Sentence

Convicted Mexican drug lord Joaquin ‘Chapo’ Guzman, also known as El Chapo, has reportedly appealed against his life sentence, which was handed to him last year by a US court for trafficking hundreds of tons of narcotics into the country. According to international media reports, the Mexican drug lord has been kept in isolation in one of US’ highest security prisons locate in Colorado’s mountainous desert.

According to the appeal written by El Chapo’s lawyer, Marc Fernich, Guzman’s prosecution was marred by rampant excess and overreach, both governmental and judicial. El Chapo’s another lawyer, Mariel Colon Miro, reportedly said that the initial ruling should be annulled because on the jurors told a media outlet (Vice News) that he and others found information about the case via the media and social networks during the trial, which is prohibited.

While speaking to an international media agency, Miro said that the complete isolation imposed on Guzman since his extradition to the US in January 2017 prevented him from collaborating on his defence both before and after the trial. She further reportedly added that she is optimistic that the outcome of the recent appeal, which was presented on September 4 to the Second Circuit Court of Appeals in New York, will be positive.

El-Chapo’s extradition to US

According to reports, El Chapo, who is the former leader of Mexico’s powerful Sinaloa drug cartel, was convicted in 2019 of crimes spanning a quarter of a century, including trafficking hundreds of tons of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamines and marijuana. During his reign, his cartel’s empire extended across the globe, from America to Europe and Asia. The Mexican drug lord has even managed to break out of prison twice.

Back in 2015, El Chapo reportedly escaped via 1.5km tunnel that opened in his cell’s shower. As per reports, he zoomed out by hopping on a modified motorcycle mounted on rails. It was six months later, in January 2016, that the Mexican marines again managed to capture Guzman. He was then extradited to the United States a year later, which resulted in ending of the decades-long chase.

