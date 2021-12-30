Mexican Heath Authorities Approves Cuba's Abdala Vaccine For Emergency Use

Amid the rising cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) in Mexico has given approval for the use of Cuba's Abdala vaccine against COVID-19. The council has given permission for the use as sufficient evidence has emerged that the Abdala vaccine is effective and, at the same time, safe. "Cofepros has issued an emergency use authorization for the Abdala vaccine," it said.

According to the American Post, the researchers carried out clinical trials in which Abdala showed an efficacy of 92.2%. The official document reported that "the authorizations issued by this Commission are part of the National Health Regulation Strategy, which allows reviewing and giving access to the greatest number of health supplies as long as the quality, safety, and efficacy of the product are verified."

Although the Mexican health council has given approval for the emergency usage of the jabs, the government is unlikely to acquire or administer Abdala in Mexico. Mexico has already approved 10 vaccines for use but has not fully used them, including China's Sinopharm. The newly approved vaccines are likely to be exported to other countries as well. Earlier, the Mexican health safety council had authorised the emergency use of the COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca, CansSino, Sputnik V, Sinovac, Covaxin, Janssen Moderna, and Sinopharm.

Meanwhile, BioCubaFarma, a private firm that produces high-tech drug equipment and services, said Mexico can now import the Abdala vaccine for use in the National Vaccination Policy. BioCubaFarma said that the Abdala COVID vaccine can now be used against the SARS virus-CoV-2 in people over 19 years of age. It is significant to mention here that Cuba also has two other formulas against COVID-19: Soberana 02 and Soberana Plus.

Both the COVID vaccines have received approval for emergency use by the Cuban health regulator body. It is to mention here, that both the vaccines are being studied by the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB) are the Mambis intranasal vaccine and the Abdala injectable vaccine, whereas Abdala and Soberana 02 are in the mass production stage.

