Bizarre! Mexican Rapper Dan Sur Gets Gold Chain Surgically Implanted Into Scalp, Netizens Surprised

A Mexican rapper and producer, Dan Sur, surgically implanted gold chains into his scalp. The 23-year-old said he wanted to do something different. Watch

Mexican rapper Dan Sur's love for gold and diamonds is quite evident as he recently implanted gold chains into his scalp. The 23-year-old always "wanted to do something different," which is why he underwent head surgery back in April and chose to implant gold chains into his skull reported Metro. The reggaeton rapper and producer enjoys a massive fan following on social media and keeps his fans entertained by posting pictures and reels.

His unusual appearance has increased his followers on social media.  According to Metro, the rapper said he didn't want to dye his hair like everyone else, and he wanted to do something unusual. In one of his videos, the Mexico rapper said that he wanted to do something different because he saw that everyone dyes their hair. "I hope not everyone copies me now," he said. Moreover, he also feels proud for having those chains hooked in this scalp as he said, "This is my hair. Golden hair. The first rapper to have gold hair implanted in human history".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Mexican rapper gets gold chains surgically implanted into scalp, netizens surprised

Recently, the 23-year-old shared a short video clip on TikTok, where he was seen eating pizza. In the video, Dan was also holding gold bricks on his shoulder. His bizarre transformation has evoked mixed reactions from netizens on social media. Some called him interesting, while others expressed their honest views on his appearance.

Gold Chain
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Earlier, in a similar incident, an American songwriter and rapper, Symere Bysil Woods, professionally known as Lil Uzi Vert, grabbed attention on social media for a bizarre look. The rapper got a surgically implanted pink diamond on his forehead worth $24 million. However, he again made headlines after almost losing his forehead diamond.

IMAGE: Instagram/Dan Sur

