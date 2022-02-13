Mexico City: Sputnik V Becomes Most Used Vaccine In Capital With 3 Million Inoculations

In Mexico City, more than 3 million people have received the Sputnik V vaccination making it the most used vaccine in the city. Three million vaccine accounts for 40% of all coronavirus vaccines delivered in the city, Eduardo Clark, who is General Director of the Agencia Digital de Innovación Pública (ADIP) suggests. Mexico became the first country in North America to approve the Russian-made vaccine Sputnik V on February 2, 2021.

As per the reports of Noticieros Televisa, Mexico City's administration also announced on February 11, 2022, that people aged 30 to 39 will be given Sputnik V vaccine along with AstraZeneca, after previously approving it for people aged 40-49 years. In the meanwhile, Mexico is facing a huge surge of COVID presently, with over 1,000 deaths on Thursday, the country set a new record for the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sputnik V produces greater and longer-lasting immune response against COVID

A recent study conducted at the Lazzaro Spallanzani National Institute of Infectious Diseases in Italy stated that the Sputnik V vaccine promotes the production of antibodies capable of neutralising Omicron more than two times better than 2 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Sputnik V produces a greater and longer-lasting immune response against COVID, including the Omicron variant than many other vaccines, which is enhanced by the Sputnik Light booster.

The first component of the Sputnik V vaccine, Sputnik Light has been approved in over 30 countries with a combined population of over 2.5 billion people, while Sputnik V has been approved in 71 countries with a combined population of over four billion people. Previous research, particularly in Argentina, has shown that the Sputnik Light booster can improve protection in circumstances when other vaccinations are ineffective.

3.8 million Russians vaccinated

The vaccine was created by Gamaleya Institute, with the support of the Russian Direct Investment Fund. The statistics from 3.8 million Russians who have been vaccinated, the Russian-made vaccine has received the second-highest number of national regulatory approvals in the world, with an estimated efficacy of 97.6%, according to Sputnik. Recently, Argentina President Alberto Fernández stated that he prefers the Russian-made vaccine Sputnik V to other vaccines and that he has three doses of the vaccine.

(Image: PTI/ Unsplash)