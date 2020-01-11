Mexico: Student Fatally Shoots Teacher, Wounds 5 Before Killing Self

Mexican authorities said that an elementary school student located in Torreon fatally shot and killed a teacher on December 10 and wounded five students of the same school before killing himself. According to reports, the student is a boy and is said to between the age group 8-10 years. Police authorities evacuated the building as parents swarmed outside the Cervantes elementary school.

'Student studying in the final year of elementary school'

While talking to a local media outlet, Torreon's Mayor Jorge Zermeno said that the student was studying in his final year of elementary school. Zermeno further added that the student was living with his grandmother. The mayor was of the opinion that the boy had some psychological problems, adding that he was very good in studies.

Zermeno said that the students who suffered injuries were receiving treatment at a local hospital, adding that two were in serious condition. However, this is not the first time such an incident has been witnessed in Mexico. According to reports, a 15-year-old had wounded four classmates at a high school in the city of Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico.

Shooting near Mexico's National Palace

Four people lost their lives and two suffered injuries in a shooting that took place near Mexico's National Palace located on Mexico City's main square, the Plaza de la Constitución. According to reports, an armed man entered a building near the place looking to go about his daily affairs but after two people confronted the gunman, he took out a pistol and started firing on people. When the police officials arrived, they came across four wounded people lying in the courtyard of the building and opened fire at the gunman.

The police said that when the paramedics arrived they found the gunman dead along with two other people and another person died on the way to the hospital. According to reports, more than 100 police officers arrived and blocked access to the street. The building in which the gunman opened fire, is located in a very narrow street that eventually opens onto an entrance of the National Palace that is frequented by government staffers and employees.

(With inputs from agencies)