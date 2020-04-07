Mexico: Tiger Born At Zoo During Pandemic Crisis Is Named 'Covid'

After a tiger was tested positive for coronavirus at Bronx Zoo in New York City which created panic all around, the birth of a baby cub in a Mexican zoo amid the outbreak has brought a ray of hope. The rare birth of a baby tiger who has been named after the deadly disease "Covid" has taken the Internet by storm, where people are pouring in their love for the little animal. The Bengal tiger Covid, who is named by the family that owns the zoo, was born on March 14 in Mexico's BioZoo that expertise in rescuing animals from circuses and exotic private collections.

As per reports, Kitzia Rodriguez, daughter of the zoo owner and also a vet at the zoo, said that the birth of the little one was a complete surprise for all and nobody was aware of the fact the little one would be born any time, Rodriguez reportedly told a media outlet. Considering the little tiger Covid as a gift amid such panic-stricken moment, Rodriguez reportedly added that they hope the little one creates a big impact on the prevailing crisis because the situation right now is difficult for everyone. The birth of the cub will bring hope to help the entire zoo family. The BioZoo in the state of Veracruz is still operational even as the queues of the general public trickles down in Mexico to stop the spread of the deadly disease, which has claimed the lives of more than 70,000 people worldwide.

Read: Zoos In India Put On 'highest' Alert After Tiger Tests Positive For COVID-19 In US

Read: Indian Zoo Authority Issues Notice To States After New York Tiger Gets Coronavirus

'A surprising piece of news'

As per reports, zoo owner Gonzalo Rodriguez who is running the zoo for almost two decades and said that Covid was born to an 8-year-old tigress that was rescued from a circus and was brought back to good health after she underwent an operation for a hip fracture. While the cub's 6-year-old father was brought from a private home where he had injured himself by biting into a vase.

Birth of baby tiger #Covid; brings hope to Mexican Zoo https://t.co/VPsd61LYvR via @Yahoo I saw this coming. Only I swore it would be a human naming their kid. — Rich Vee (@RichVee1) March 28, 2020

Baby tiger born in Veracruz named Covid, because Mexico https://t.co/Ab8UU6BAMh pic.twitter.com/ulnj54bPLp — Laura Martínez® (@miblogestublog) March 30, 2020

The rare birth of a baby tiger has brought a glimmer of hope to a private zoo in eastern Mexico. They have named the baby tiger as "Covid".

Hope to contain the deadly coronavirus that inspired his name.

A great move! @mexico @peta#StayAwareStaySafe pic.twitter.com/OejWVeMFB6 — Shubham Bhatt (@only_nationalit) March 27, 2020

On hearing the news about the little cub, several people stormed social media with their hot takes on the same. One of the users who was completely taken aback after hearing the name of the little one expressed his anger of keeping the name after a disease. Another user who was excited to hear this news of joy amid such a crisis shared a handmade painting of Covid where he can be seen sitting on the grass. A third user who was also surprised to hear such a name of a cub shared the piece of news on his micro-blogging site and wrote that the name will definitely surprise one and all.

Read: Observe Tigers And Report If They Develop COVID-19 Symptoms: NTCA To Tiger-range States

Read: Zoos In India Put On 'highest' Alert After Tiger Tests Positive For COVID-19 In US