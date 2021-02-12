Mexico Warns Against 'false Claims' That US 'now Allows Immigrants' After Biden's Win

Warning the immigrants against false information that the US ‘doors are open’ to Mexicans under the Biden administration, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador Thursday said this “isn’t true.” The leader warned the citizens regarding traffickers that might lure them into the United States promising the legal status ‘immediately’. “Do not believe them,” Obrador cautioned, reiterating Biden’s immigration policies proposal post his telephonic conversation with the leader, however adding that the implementation of the border laws ‘take time’.

“Now, for example, that there is a US immigration policy to regularize the situation of migrants, Mexicans, and our Central American brothers, people think that now the doors are open, that President Biden is going to immediately regularize all migrants,” López Obrador was quoted saying by The Associated Press.

Mexican President warned, “It is not true that everyone can go now to the United States and they will be regularized, that has not been defined yet.” Furthermore, he said, “Our brother migrants should have this information so that they won’t be deceived by human traffickers, who paint a rosy picture.” Obrador’s remark was followed by the press briefing by the US White House press secretary Jen Psaki, who, on Thursday stated that the “vast majority” of migrants were turned away at the US southern border, adding that Joe Biden’s reversal of Donald Trump’s immigration policies would take time in full implementation.

[Central American migrants rest at La 72 shelter in Tenosique, Tabasco state, Mexico. Credit: AP]

Biden to overturn 'Remain in Mexico' policy

The Biden administration, Psaki said in a conference, will allow gradual entry of migrants that were forced to evacuate under controversial Trump-era policy. Some Homeland Security officials, familiar with Biden administration functioning told broadcasters that the sitting US president will eventually snub former President’s disputed "Remain in Mexico” policy. “The President is committed to putting in place, in partnership with our Department of Homeland Security, a moral and humane process for processing people at the border but that capacity is limited,” Psaki said. “Right now, and it means we’re just not equipped to process people at the pace that we would like to do.” Meanwhile, making reference to the massacre of 19 people, including at least 14 Guatemalan migrants in a drug cartel turf in the northern border state of Tamaulipas, Mexican leader said, This was always our argument, that we need to protect migrants, watch out for them.”

