EU Negotiator Michel Barnier Refuses To Strike Post-Brexit Trade Deal 'at Any Price'

As the European Union will soon begin the post-Brexit trade talks with the UK, EU's head of negotiations with Britain, Michel Barnier has said that Brussels wants “fair and balanced” trade agreement. The 27-nation bloc also warned London that it would not cut a deal regardless of the cost. After the bloc's ministers agreed on insisting the so-called “level playing field” rules and the access to British waters for the European fishermen, Barnier told the reporters on February 25, “we will not conclude an agreement at any price”. The UK-EU negotiations will officially begin next week which lay the foundation of the future relationship based on the commitments made by the 27 nation members. Barnier, however, has promised that the discussions to reach an agreement will happen in “good faith”.

EU approves tough mandate

On February 25, the member nations of the EU gave Barnier a reportedly robust mandate for the trade talks with its ex-member, Britain. According to the international news agency, the approved mandate is more likely to set up a clash over Britain's demands to export to the continent on its own terms without following the rules and regulations offered by the bloc. However, the EU members are reportedly insisting that if the UK wants to strike the best possible trade deal, it will have to follow certain EU laws and keep its fishing waters to be open for the bloc.

Earlier this month, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had clearly stated that London would not adhere to the rules imposed by the EU. Johnson stressed the need for a 'comprehensive free-trade agreement' similar to the 'Canada-style' agreement with the EU. He further denied settling into any trade accord which would require the UK to follow bloc's rules. Instead, British PM says that 'EU should be obliged' to follow Britain's rules as according to him, Britain is doing 'better' than the 27-nation-bloc in many ways.

Johnson has said, “There is no need for a free-trade agreement to involve accepting EU rules on competition, policies, subsidies, social protection of environment or anything similar, any more than EU should be obliged to accept UK rules. The UK will maintain the highest and better standards in these areas than those of the EU without the compulsion of a treaty.”

