Trained Microbiologist Explains COVID-19 In Cricket Terms, Says 'it's An All-rounder'

With coronavirus outbreak causing havoc across the world, not many people are aware of the science behind the viral disease. A Twitter user named bhalomanush, who is reportedly a trained microbiologist, explained in simple cricket terms why COVID-19 is different from other viruses.

The Twitter user in his post explained how COVID-19 is an all-rounder that can both bat and bowl reasonably well, without being a specialist in either area. He wrote, "COVID-19 is a disease that can spread through people who are infected but are not yet sick, have mild symptoms which they will not check upon, or will never get sick. Identifying and isolating becomes a huge problem."

"COVID-19 is a respiratory disease that spreads by a human to human contact by droplet or by fomites. Respiratory infectious diseases pose huge challenges. Breathing is not optional. The transmission of COVID-19 occurs very easily. You may have seen the numbers. Unchecked, each person is expected to infect an average of more than two uninfected people.," the trained microbiologist added further.

I trained as a microbiologist. I’ve written about a pandemic. Let me remind you in a very short thread why COVID-19 is different from anything I’ve seen in my life and why you should take it seriously. I will explain as simply as I can without any terms. — AM (@bhalomanush) March 19, 2020

To use a cricket analogy- COVID-19 is horrible because it is an all-rounder that both bats and bowls reasonably well, without being a specialist in either area. — AM (@bhalomanush) March 19, 2020

Coronavirus outbreak

The COVID-19 has claimed more than 11,400 lives across the world and has infected nearly 2,76,000 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China is the most affected country in the world as experts believe that the virus originated from a seafood market in Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally. Italy, Iran and Spain are the most affected countries outside mainland China, where, as of March 20 the combined death toll stands at 6,558. Italy has now surpassed China to record the most number of deaths in the world due to the virus outbreak, while Iran and Spain both crossed the 1,000 mark.

