Millets Takes Centre Stage In Lunch Hosted By PM Modi For Leaders Of India-Pacific Nations

In the lunch hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for leaders of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC), Millets have made a prominent space. Several food items in the lunch menu hosted by PM Modi on the occasion of the third FIPIC summit in Papua New Guinea are prepared by the use of Millet. The lunch menu for FIPIC leaders includes 'Millet and Vegetable Soup and Millet Biryani.'

Notably, the world in 2023 is observing the International Year of Millets. To create the domestic and global demand for Millet and to provide nutritional food to the people, the government of India proposed to the United Nations to declare 2023 as a year marking the importance of Millet. The United Nations (UN) General Assembly at its 75th session declared 2023 the International Year of Millets (IYM2023).

PM Modi in Papua New Guinea

PM Modi, who embarked on his six-day official visit to foreign countries, co-chaired the third FIPIC Summit on Monday in Papua New Guinea (PNG) along with his counterpart James Marape. PM Modi stressed several issues and addressed one of the biggest crises that the world faces at the moment- climate change. The summit witnessed the participation of 14 Pacific Island Nations.

PM Modi also engaged with his counterpart from Papua New Guinea in a bilateral meeting in Port Moresby. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "Prime Minister James Marape and I had very productive talks, covering the full range of bilateral relations between India and Papua New Guinea. We discussed ways to augment cooperation in commerce, technology, healthcare and in addressing climate change."

Prime Minister James Marape and I had very productive talks, covering the full range of bilateral relations between India and Papua New Guinea. We discussed ways to augment cooperation in commerce, technology, healthcare and in addressing climate change. pic.twitter.com/cKWpyYmdtc — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 22, 2023

Modi, the first Indian prime minister to visit the country, also reiterated India’s support and respect for the priorities and wishes of the Pacific Island nations.