Millions Of Disabled People Hardest Hit By Armed Conflict In Yemen: Report

More than 4.5 million people with disabilities in Yemen have been the worst hit due to the ongoing armed conflict between Houthi rebels and a coalition of states led by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), said a report. Amnesty International, a London-based human rights organisation, in its 52-page report, discussed the difficulties of persons with disability in fleeing violence and accessing aids.

Disproportionate suffering for civilians

In 2015, Saudi Arabia and the UAE intervened in the conflict on request of former Yemeni President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi, and the continued fighting has caused disproportionate suffering for the civilians. According to the report, the collapse of public healthcare and social welfare led to a “systematic failure to guarantee the rights of people with disabilities”.

“Yemen’s war has been characterized by unlawful bombings, displacement and a dearth of basic services, leaving many struggling to survive,” said Rawya Rageh, Senior Crisis Advisor at Amnesty International.

“The humanitarian response is overstretched, but people with disabilities – who are already among those most at risk in armed conflict – should not face even greater challenges in accessing essential aid,” she added.

A country where 15 per cent of the population suffers from disabilities as per the World Health Organisation (WHO) data, the conflict has resulted in the displacement of at least 3.65 million people since March 2015. Amnesty International documented the situation of 31 persons with disabilities and encountered compounded difficulties, starting with their displacement journey. Failure to give warnings before an attack has worsened the situation of people with disabilities and their families.

Migdad Ali Abdullah, an 18-year-old with limited mobility and difficulties in communicating, described his 18-hour trip in early 2018 alongside his family from Hodeidah to a displaced person camp in Lahj.

“The journey was torturous…I was transferred from bus to bus – in total four buses…My neighbour carried me,” said Migdad Ali Abdullah.

Even after reaching internally displaced person (IDP) camps, persons with disabilities struggle to obtain equal access to facilities and aid. The difficulties include inadequate conditions in the camps and compounded challenges for girls and women with disabilities.

