Sierra Leone Minister Becomes An Inspiration After Joining Zoom Meeting With Daughter

A Sierra Leone minister started a conversation around gender roles after joining a Zoom meeting with his 10-month-old daughter. Last month, David Moinina Sengeh shared a photo of his daughter tied to his back on Twitter and it has now taken the internet by storm. In the post, he also invited others to share with the world how they worked from home as a leader.

Sengeh has now become ‘dad goals’ as his post has received more than 7,000 likes. While speaking to an international media outlet, the Sierra Leone minister said that he wanted to set an example for other men by sharing the photograph. He reportedly added that many women do this daily, however, it has been so normalised that the world no longer talks about it at all. He also said that if his wife had done the same thing, but the tweet wouldn’t have gone viral.

The caption of the post read, "Working from home? How did u join your last zoom call? As Minister, I started my last call feeding my 10-month-old, then carried her on my back for the rest of the call. The presentations helped her sleep. I invite you to share with the world how you worked from home as a leader”.

While speaking to the media outlet, Sengeh, who is the education minister of Sierra Leone, explained that it was rare to see a child on its father’s back in the West African country, but the sight of a woman carrying a baby on her back would be taken as normal. With several fathers sharing their own pictures with their baby, internet users appreciated the minister’s post and praised him for raising the issue of gender roles.

Sengeh 'inspires hope'

While one Twitter user wrote, “This is great! I think we men in SL should not only be fathers by name but should contribute to the daily upbringing of our kids. It's fascinating seeing a minister displaying equality!!! I look forward to having my own kids and sharing their daily lives”. Another user said, “I commend your practical & sensible approach during these trying times. As usual, please remain focus & be mindful that your Ministry & innovation, is the key to project Sierra Leone to higher heights. Stay Safe & Stay home”.

