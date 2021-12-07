Modi-Putin Summit: Ministers Discuss Indo-Pacific, India's Security Concerns At 2+2 Meet

President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, on December 6, landed in New Delhi where he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi for 21st India-Russia Annual Summit. As a part of the much-vaunted summit, a 2+2 meeting was held by Defence and External Affairs ministers from both countries. Revealing the details of the meet, Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said, “The discussions were quite extensive, covered a wide range of areas. We discussed South East Asia, ASEAN.” He also stated that issues in the Indo-Pacific topped the list in addition to India’s security concerns.

"As far as Indo-Pacific is concerned, there was a sense that we are co-operating quite extensively already with Russia in areas that involved the region.” Asked if border issues in Ladakh were discussed, he said, ‘I can say, issues which were related to our security concerns, those all issues were discussed. And I cannot say more than this.” "I did mention the Vladivostok-Chennai Maritime Corridor that link which is an important one where the DPR is nearing completion and we are looking at operationalising that maritime corridor quite soon," he added. Vladivostok-Chennai Maritime Corridor is a proposed sea route roughly covering 5,600 nautical miles in the Indian and Pacific oceans.

Shringla also highlighted that both the allies were already cooperating “quite extensively” on areas involved in the region. However, he said that New Delhi has asked Moscow to bolster maritime cooperation, especially in the Indian ocean. During the meet, both sides also discussed enhancing cultural co-operation by paying special emphasis on Buddhist things and pilgrimage.

'Putin's visit was an indication of the importance he attaches to the relationship'

In addition to speaking about 2+2 meet, Shringla stated, "The fact that Russian President Vladimir Putin decided to visit India for our annual summit is an indication of the importance he attaches to the bilateral relationship and his personal rapport with PM Narendra Modi." "President Putin's visit is short but highly productive and substantive. There were excellent discussions between the two leaders. 28 agreements/MoUs were concluded during this visit. These agreements include those between Govt to Govt and business to business."

