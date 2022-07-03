Monkeypox Symptoms In UK Patients Differ From Those Observed In Previous Outbreaks: Study

Monkeypox patients in the UK have demonstrated noticeably different symptoms as compared to what were seen in the patients during the previous outbreaks of the disease, according to a report published by The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal. Patients were in fact showing less fever and tiredness symptoms that scientists fear might evade the cases. There were significantly more skin lesions in the genital and anal areas than typically seen in monkeypox, the study conducted on at least 54 patients at London sexual health clinics in May found. Nearly a fifth, an estimated 18% meanwhile, did not report any symptoms before developing these rashes.

Researchers studied at least 54 monkeypox patients in London that represented symptoms seen in about 60 percent of all the UK cases. These patients were identified via laboratory-confirmed diagnosis using a RT-PCR test.

The mild viral illness, declared as endemic in several countries located in western and central Africa, has caused more than 5,000 cases and one death since early May when the disease peaked. The Lancet researchers have notified global health bodies, including United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) about the symptoms that the patients in the UK were showing. The "disease is fast spreading chiefly among men who have sex with men" the study claimed.

Several institutions, including Chelsea and Westminster Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, have appealed to the medical bodies to revise the case definitions to avoid the cases of Monkeypox to be overlooked. Monkeypox can “mimic” other common sexually transmitted infections (STI) like herpes and syphilis, they said in the report.

“Misdiagnosis of the infection may prevent the opportunity for appropriate intervention and prevention of onward transmission,” said Dr Ruth Byrne, from the trust iterated in the report published on July 2.

WHO advises countries against travel restrictions to halt monkeypox spread

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has also recently advised the countries not to impose travel restrictions in view of the outbreak of the monkeypox. WHO director for Global Infectious Hazard Preparedness, Sylvie Briand said at a briefing that they don't recommend travel bans or restrictions and that countries have to keep communicating about all updates pertaining to the monkeypox virus and whatever measures they are taking to counter potential outbreaks.

She further elaborated that countries must adequately respond to the spread of monkeypox by tracking and isolating unwell individuals. Furthermore, she recommended that the countries must take appropriate health safety measures now in order to "quickly contain this." Thus far, at least 300 cases of monkeypox have been registered in 20 countries.