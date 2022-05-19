Monkeypox: Which Countries Have Reported The Virus And Where Was It Detected First?

As the world continues to emerge from the wide-ranging impacts of COVID-19, a case of the rare and potentially dangerous monkeypox has now been confirmed in the United States after some infections were reported across Europe. In the US, the monkeypox was confirmed in a man in Massachusetts who had recently travelled to Canada, said the officials in the state earlier on Wednesday. The patient is now hospitalised and is in stable condition after being in an airborne infection isolation room since last Thursday.

"This patient, fortunately, is doing quite well now, although did have, have symptoms that require the hospitalization," Dr Erica Shenoy said, as per CNN. However, Biddinger said that they are not sure how the man was infected but averred that “historically, this has been a very rare disease, with very rare transmission around the world. What we have seen in the United Kingdom, in Spain and in Europe, has been novel and that gives us cause for concern, but, I think appropriately, people should not be afraid of monkeypox right now."

Which countries have reported Monkeypox cases?

The UK notified the World Health Organization (WHO) on May 13 that the country had confirmed at least two laboratory cases and one probable vase of monkeypox. All three cases were among the members of the same family.

According to the United Nations (UN) health body, the probable case is also epidemiologically linked to the two confirmed cases and has fully recovered. The first case identified in the UK developed a rash on May 5 and was admitted on May 6. The case was ultimately confirmed to be monkeypox, the first in the UK, on May 12.

Now, there are a total of seven cases in London and northeastern England, only one of which was linked to travel outside of the country, health officials said. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has stated that current evidence hints that the rare disease may now be spreading in the local community.

Meanwhile, WHO noted that the West African clade of monkeypox was identified in the two confirmed cases using reverse transcriptase-polymerase chain reaction (RT PCR) on vesicle swabs on May 12 and 13 May. On May 15, WHO was notified of four additional laboratory-confirmed cases in the Western African clade of the monkeypox virus.

With the US confirming its first case of monkeypox on May 18, the American officials have also warned that the spread of the pathogen could potentially extend beyond the U.K. and affect people in other countries. Two more European countries, including Spain, have announced suspected and confirmed cases of the disease.

Spain is presently investigating at least eight potential cases of the monkeypox virus and Portugal has confirmed at least five cases of the disease with dozens of probable identified cases.

Even though there is no definite reason for the monkeypox to travel to different European countries, the cases are linked to either international travel or prolonged human to human contact.

It is to note that the case in the US is the first so far this year but it follows reports of scattered cases in Europe including seven in the UK and others scattered in Portugal and Spain.

Meanwhile, health officials in Canada are also investigating up to 13 cases in Montreal, as per reports.

Britain, Spain, Portugal, Canada and US have reported cases of ‘Monkey Pox’.

Monkey Pox was first ‘detected’ in monkeys used for experiments in laboratories.

Spreads through physical contact, sharing towels, etc.

What is monkeypox? Where was it discovered?

Discovered first in 1958, according to US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Monkeypox is a rare disease which is caused by the infection of the monkeypox virus. The disease was first discovered when two outbreaks of a pox-like disease occurred in colonies of monkeys kept for research. This is how the disease got its name.

However, the first human case of monkeypox was not discovered until 1970 in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). Monkeypox was discovered in the African continent when Congo had ramped up its efforts to eliminate smallpox. Since 1970, the monkeypox cases have been reported in people in several other central and western African countries.

Cameroon, Central African Republic, Cote d’Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gabon, Liberia, Nigeria, Republic of the Congo, and Sierra Leone are some of the African nations where monkeypox cases have been detected. It is to note that the rare disease was mainly concentrated in DRC.

Outside Africa, Monkeypox cases have been detected among people linked to international travel or imported animals. US, Israel, Singapore and UK have also registered the monkeypox virus cases in their respective countries.

With cases scattered across the globe, CDC has stated that the “natural reservoir of monkeypox remains unknown. However, African rodents and non-human primates (like monkeys) may harbour the virus and infect people.”

How is monkeypox transmitted?

Mainly, the monkeypox virus is transmitted when a person comes into contact with the pathogen from an animal, human, or materials contaminated with the virus. It enters the body through broken skin, notably, even if the breakage is not visible to the naked eye. Other paths for the monkeypox virus to enter the body including through the respiratory tract, or the mucous membranes (eyes, nose, or mouth), the CDC has clarified.

Monkeypox travels from human to human primarily through large respiratory droplets. It should be known that respiratory droplets generally cannot travel more than a few feet. So, CDC clarified, that prolonged face-to-face contact is required for the virus to travel from the infected person.

“Other human-to-human methods of transmission include direct contact with body fluids or lesion material, and indirect contact with lesion material, such as through contaminated clothing or linens,” added CDC.

Signs and Symptoms?

According to CDC, "In humans, the symptoms of monkeypox are similar to but milder than the symptoms of smallpox. Monkeypox begins with fever, headache, muscle aches, and exhaustion. The main difference between symptoms of smallpox and monkeypox is that monkeypox causes lymph nodes to swell (lymphadenopathy) while smallpox does not. The incubation period (time from infection to symptoms) for monkeypox is usually 7−14 days but can range from 5−21 days."

"The illness typically lasts for 2−4 weeks. In Africa, monkeypox has been shown to cause death in as many as 1 in 10 persons who contract the disease," added CDC.

What is the treatment for monkeypox?

CDC has further explained that presently, "there is no proven, safe treatment for monkeypox virus infection". It further added, "For purposes of controlling a monkeypox outbreak in the United States, smallpox vaccine, antivirals, and vaccinia immune globulin (VIG) can be used."

