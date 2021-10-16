MoS MEA Muraleedharan To Begin 5-day Visit To Sudan, South Sudan On Monday

Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V Muraleedharan will begin a two-nation visit to Sudan and South Sudan on Monday. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, this will be his first visit to both countries. "Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan will pay an official visit to the Republic of Sudan on October 18 - 19, and to the Republic of South Sudan on October 20 - 22. This will be his first visit to both the countries," the MEA statement read. According to the statement, the minister will hold talks with his Sudanese counterpart Dr Mariam Al-Sadiq Al-Mahdi and other dignitaries on bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest.

After his meeting with Mahdi, Muraleedharan will call on the President of the Sovereign Council of Sudan, First Lt. General Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman Al Burhan and Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok. The Indian politician from Kerala will also interact with the Indian community in Sudan. "In South Sudan, Muraleedharan will call on President General Salva Kiir Mayardit. MoS will meet Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Mayiik Ayii Deng, Speaker of Transitional National Legislative Assembly Jemma NunuKumba and other dignitaries," informed the MEA in a statement released on October 16.

The visit is likely to give a new momentum to our relations with the two countries: MEA

Further, the statement said that the minister will address the Indian Community in Juba, the capital of South Sudan. The minister will interact with Indian entrepreneurs there, said the statement. MoS will also visit a hospital of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) in Juba run by Doctors of the Indian Army, the MEA said. Notably, India enjoys warm, friendly and cordial relations with Sudan and South Sudan. Several Indian companies are operational in different sectors in both countries.

"Over the years, India has been at the forefront in the capacity building of the youth of Sudan and South Sudan. A sizeable number of students from the two countries have been studying in institutions across India," the MEA noted in a statement. India has deep-rooted cultural and people to people ties with Sudan and South Sudan. The visit is likely to give a new momentum to our relations with the two countries, the ministry noted.

With inputs from ANI

Image: Twitter/@ambtstirumurti