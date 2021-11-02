MoS Muraleedharan Meets Gambian Foreign Minister; Discusses Issues Of Mutual Cooperation

The Minister of State for External Affairs of India V. Muraleedharan stated on Tuesday that he met with Gambia Foreign Minister, Dr Mamadou Tangara and addressed a wide range of issues, which comprise development partnerships, commerce, people-to-people connections and many more. Muraleedharan took to Twitter to say that he had comprehensive and productive conversations with Tangara.

India-Gambia ties

Further, during the meeting, V. Muraleedharan stated that the relationship between India and the Gambia is based on shared principles and four fundamental pillars of engagement such as political, trade and economic, development, and people-to-people ties.

Minister Muraleedharan even informed that during his two-day visit to The Gambia, two accords have been signed, one of which is a visa waiver agreement for the bearers of official and diplomatic passports, while the other is the General Framework Agreement for the Joint Commission's establishment. He also said that he believes that such steps will further foster the relationship.

Previous MoUs between India-Gambia

Furthermore, India and Gambia had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) earlier in the month of July, to deepen and promote bilateral collaboration in personnel administration and governance reformations. According to an official announcement, the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, stated that the MoU was signed virtually

Citing the official statement, ANI reported, “The cooperation in areas such as improving performance management system in government, implementation of contributory pension scheme and, e-Recruitment in government form part of the areas to be covered under the activities of MoU.”

It was agreed that a collaborative working group meeting would be conducted to help create the work plan, according to the statement. Additionally, the statement stated that Secretary Sanjay Singh signed the MoU on behalf of the Ministry of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, while, on behalf of the Gambia's Public Service Commission, H.E. Mr. Lamin E. Singhateh, Charge d'Affaires inked it. Top officials from the Gambia's Public Service Commission, Ministry of External Affairs, and the Ambassador of India's embassy in Senegal, which is affiliated to The Gambia, were virtually present at the signing event.

On 30 June, the Union Cabinet authorised the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the two countries.

Image: Twitter/ @MOS_MEA