Moscow Denies Visa To Candidate For NASA Post, Calls It 'reciprocal Action'

Russian authorities said, on February 17, that they had purposely denied visa for a candidate who was headed to join a NASA mission in the US. They further added the step was taken in retaliation for a US denial of visa to a Russian official. Details of the Russian official have not been revealed as yet but observers believe the move could worsen ties between the cold war rivals.

Relationship between the two superpowers initially worsened after NATO bombing of the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia in the spring of 1999 and has since deteriorated significantly. Ties between Russia and the US severed particularly during Trump administration when Washington accused Moscow of meddling with 2016 presidential elections. As of now, both the countries maintain trade anddilomatic relationships.

'Eliminating restrictions'

Speaking to state-controlled news agency RIA, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov confirmed that it was “reciprocal step”. Speaking further, he said that although NASA did not have a role in the determining relationship, that was not the case for the American administration. "Ideally we would eliminate" restrictions on diplomatic visas between the two countries, he said adding that "We will propose this to the administration in Washington."

Meanwhile, the newly minted Biden administration has been taking steps to mend ties with Moscow. Last week, the United States extended the only nuclear arms limitation treaty it has with Russia by five years. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that the US government is extending the New START Treaty with Russia by five years. The treaty, which was supposed to expire on February 5 this year, will require both sides to limit their nuclear arsenal, including ICBMs and heavy bombers. The treaty has been extended until February 5, 2026. "Even as we work with Russia to advance U.S. interests, so too will we work to hold Russia to account for adversarial actions as well as its human rights abuses, in close coordination with our allies and partners," Blinken added in a statement on Wednesday.

