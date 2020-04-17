Mufti Maksat Asks Muslims In Kyrgyzstan To Follow Lockdown Guidelines During Ramadan

Mufti Maksat Azhi Toktomushev has called on the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan to strictly adhere to quarantine requirements. The holy month of Ramadan will take place between April 23 and May 23 and its end will be marked by Eid al-Fitr.

'Follow guidelines'

"I urge everyone to be patient in such a difficult time. Orozo (Ramazan) will begin in a few days. This year iftars should take place at home, I ask you all to adhere to the rules of quarantine," he said in his address.

"Tarawih prayer should also to be read at home with family. We will overcome all the difficulties, if we strictly observe order," he added.

In India, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi directed state waqf boards to ensure strict implementation of lockdown and social distancing guidelines during the holy month of Ramzan starting next week amid the coronavirus pandemic.

At a meeting via video conferencing, Naqvi asked the state waqf boards' officials to create awareness among people to offer prayers and perform other religious rituals like "iftar (breaking of fast)" during Ramzan, which begins on April 24 or 25, staying inside their homes.

More than seven lakh registered mosques, eidgahs, imambadas, dargahs and other religious and social institutions come under state waqf boards across the country. The Central Waqf Council is the regulatory body of state waqf boards in India.

"We should cooperate with health workers, security forces, administrative officers, sanitation workers. They are working for our safety and well-being even putting their own lives at risk in this coronavirus pandemic," Naqvi said. "We should also demolish rumours and misinformation being spread about quarantine and isolation centres by creating awareness among people that such centres are only meant to protect people, their families and the society from the pandemic," the minister said.

