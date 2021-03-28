'My Heart Is In North Vancouver,' Says Canadian PM Justin Trudeau After Stabbing Incident

The Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau on March 27 expressed concern and solidarity for the people affected in the stabbing incident. He wished speedy recovery to those injured in the incident. The attack had occurred near Lynn Valley Public Library in North Vancouver when a man stabbed people, killing at least one woman and injuring many.

Canadian PM concerned for injured people

Justin Trudeau took to his official Twitter handle to wish a speedy recovery to the people injured in the incident. "My heart is in North Vancouver tonight. To everyone affected by this violent incident in Lynn Valley, know that all Canadians are keeping you in our thoughts and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured," Canadian PM wrote while responding to the statement of North Vancouver Member of Parliament Jonathan Wilkinson. Trudeau added that the authorities continue to investigate the matter.



On March 27, a man went on a stabbing spree in and around the Lynn Valley Public Library in North Vancouver. One woman and six people were injured in the attacking incident. Sgt. Frank Jang of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has said that the suspect was in custody. The team further said the attacker is in his 20s and he has been involved in interactions with police in the past. The officials said that the motive of the attacker has not been confirmed yet. One witness Steve Mossop said that he and his partner were stopped in traffic when they saw a bloodied woman who told them that she had been attacked. They then saw several other victims "within about 100 meters of each other".

