Myanmar: 5 Dead After Security Forces Ram Car Into Anti-coup Protest In Yangon

Local media stated that 5 people were killed and several were injured when Myanmar security forces slammed a car into an anti-coup protest in Yangon, Myanmar. As per the reports of Al Jazeera, at least three protests were held in Yangon, which is Myanmar's largest city, on Sunday. The military coup of Min Aung Hlaing on February 1 overthrew Aung San Suu Kyi's government, worsening the situation in Myanmar.

Since then, almost 1,300 people have been killed in the country but still, the people continue to demonstrate anti-coup protests, according to Al Jazeera. Small groups protesting the removal of Suu Kyi's democratic government and military rule are common in the scattered protests. Photos and videos circulating on social media appeared to show a vehicle crashing into demonstrators and people on the road.

#BREAKING : It's confirmed (5) protesters including two young girls are atrociously killed when Junta thugs savagely rammed anti-coup protest of #Yangon with vehicle car and shot gunfires this morning. At least 15 ones are abducted & tortured in Junta's interrogation.#Dec5Coup pic.twitter.com/9SonTgubXd — Piñ JénLyn (@pyaezlburma) December 5, 2021

15 people arrested

According to Myanmar Now, a local news outlet 15 people were arrested for killing 5 during the protest. Witnesses informed that many were injured and that when the security forces drew closer to the demonstrators with their car, they increased the speed and hit the demonstrators. The witness also stated that after the incident, people started fleeing, some carrying banners in support of Aung San Suu Kyi. He continued by stating that the troops then rushed out of the car and began firing. The military has claimed that the violence was started by demonstrators who were killed.

The shadow government of the opposition expressed its sadness at the deaths of peaceful protestors, according to Al Jazeera. The National Unity Government's defence ministry stated on social media after the attack on Sunday that they will retaliate vehemently against the "terrorist military" who ruthlessly and inhumanely murdered unarmed innocent demonstrators.

Court postpones Aung San Suu Kyi's trial

The military claims that Aung San Suu Kyi's election win last November was rigged. However, the claim has been refuted by the election commission, according to Al Jazeera. Since February 1, when the military staged the coup, civilian leader and Nobel Laureate, Aung San Suu Kyi was charged for many offences and was arrested. The court was supposed to give a verdict on her trial on Tuesday, but it was postponed.

Image: Twitter/@pyaezlburma