Myanmar Acting Leader Vows 'revolution', Says People 'must Win Uprising' Against Junta

After at least two more demonstrators were brutally shot dead by Myanmar’s military Junta on Saturday amid the violent crackdown, Myanmar’s civilian leaders in the hiding vowed to bring a revolution to “oust” the military members that couped and illegally seized political power in the Southeast Asian country. Addressing the public for the first time, the acting vice president of Myanmar’s detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s party NLD said that this was “the darkest moment” for his country and that civilians must win the uprising.

Sources of Associated Press revealed that the civilian leader from National League for Democracy Mahn Win Khaing Than encouraged Myanmar citizens to “not give up the fight”. He stated that he would seek to give the people of Myanmar a legal right to defend and protect themselves against the military. Khaing delivered a speech as the military shot one protester in the head point-blank and another in the abdomen in Hlaing Thar Yar Township in Yangon.

Several were left injured from live ammunition at protesting sites after they formed vapor screens and deployed fire extinguishers to smother tear gas that the police initially used to pursue demonstrators. A total of 7 Myanmar civilians were killed by the security forces.

Acting Vice President of Myanmar

Mr Speaker of House of Nationalities (Upper House), His Excellency, Mahn Win Khaing Than is our legitimate acting Vice President. pic.twitter.com/Cs0Q180AzR — Dr. Sasa (@DrSasa22222) March 9, 2021

Revolution is the chance', says leader

In a footage that emerged on the government’s site, Than lamented loss of lives, saying that "in order to form a federal democracy, which all ethnic brothers who have been suffering various kinds of oppressions from the dictatorship for decades really desired, this revolution is the chance for us to put our efforts together.” Adding that the “moment of dawn is close,” the NLD acting president said, “We will never give up to an unjust military.”

Further in the video, he said, “we will carve our future together with our united power. our mission must be accomplished." He also flashed a three-finger salutation as a symbol of resistance to Myanmar's oppressive military. Earlier yesterday, military Junta opened fire killing four in Mandalay, two in Pyay in south-central Myanmar, and one in Twante, a suburb of Yangon. Some sustained serious lethal wounds from bullet shots, succumbing on their way to the hospitals, many of whom have been under surveillance by security forces.

[Protesters attend a candlelight night rally in Yangon. Credit: AP]

[Anti-coup protesters practice a defense formation with makeshift shields during a demonstration. Credit: AP]

[Anti-coup protesters run away when police security forces try to disperse them with tear gas in Mandalay. Credit: AP]

[Anti-coup protesters shout slogans and demand release of deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi. Credit: AP]

(Image Credit: AP)