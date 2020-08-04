Myanmar: Aung San Suu Kyi announces candidacy for upcoming elections

State Counsellor of Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi, on Aug 4, conveyed her intention to contest the upcoming elections by filing her candidature for the same. As a part of democratic reforms, the South East Asian nation is all set to have its parliamentary elections in November this year.

Suu Kyi, who won the Nobel peace prize for campaigning for democracy was elected as the first State Counsellor in 2016. She is also the leader of the National League for Democracy and played a vital role in the state's transition from military junta to partial democracy. However, since her election, she has been coerced to share power with military generals.

Submitted application in Yangon

However, on August 4, the 75-year-old was spotted on the outskirts of former capital Yangon submitting her application to run the elections. According to media reports, nearly 50 supporters, all donning red coloured face masks, came to support her and yelled ‘Mother Suu, be healthy’.

Myanmar caught international attention in 2017 when a military crackdown led to over 7,30,000 Rohingya crossing the border to enter Bangladesh, Later, investigations by UN discovered that the crackdown was made with “genocidal intent”. Since then, refugees in the camps are increasing, creating border troubles for Myanmar, Bangladesh snd India. Back home, Suu Kyi’s peace talks with ethnic armed groups have faltered many tines amid an increasing economic crisis accelerated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Though the pandemic has battered the country, it celebrated its slain independence heroes through its annual Martyr’s Day celebration on July 20. Martyr’s Day which is observed every year in Myanmar marks one of the countries darkest times. During the Martyr’s Day tribute state counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi reportedly laid a wreath on her late father’s mausoleum, her father is considered an independence hero and was assassinated in 1947 along with the rest of his Cabinet.