Myanmar Coup: Protesters Storm Streets A Day After Military Violence Kills Two

Undeterred by state violence, the people of Myanmar poured in on the streets in large numbers on Sunday to protest against the February 1 military coup. According to reports, two protesters were killed on Saturday after the security forces opened fire on them while they were peacefully demonstrating. But the killing of protesters did not stop people from coming out on the streets again this morning.

Read: Myanmar Police Arrest Actor Lu Min Who Was Wanted Under An Anti-incitement Law

Myanmar junta has been trying to stop people from protesting against the military coup that saw the ouster of the democratically elected government of State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi. People of Myanmar have been protesting against the coup for the past couple of weeks. Last week, the Myanmar military cut internet across the country hours after it deployed tanks on the roads of three cities - Yangon, Myitkyina, and Sittwe. This was the first time the military chose to rollout armoured vehicles since the February 1 coup, triggering fears that protesters could be dealt with a hard hand.

Read: In Myanmar, Facebook Takes Down Page Of Coup-happy Military; Cites Repeated Violations

Myanmar junta is also cracking down on activists and protesters, who are opposing the February 1 coup. The Army has launched a nationwide search for certain people linked to Aung San Suu Kyi's National League of Democracy (NLD).

The international community has been very vocal about the recent coup, demanding the release of jailed political leaders. Several countries, including the United States, Britain, European Union, and the United Nations have called on the ARmy to refrain from using force against peaceful protesters.

Read: Myanmar Military Reinstates Law Requiring People To Report Overnight Visitors

The coup

The Burmese military overthrew the democratically elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1, a day before the newly-elected members of parliament were scheduled to take the oath. The military accused Suu Kyi's government of rigging November elections, in which her party National League for Democracy (NLD) had emerged the victor by a landslide. Suu Kyi's party managed to win 396 of the 476 parliamentary seats of the ones that are not reserved for the military. Experts suggest that the military feared Suu Kyi, with a larger majority than in 2015, would try and reduce the number of parliamentary seats reserved for the Army.

Read: Myanmar Junta Cuts Internet Connectivity, Deploys 'tanks And Armoured Convoys' In City

(Image Credit: AP)