Myanmar Demonstrators Defy Ban On Gatherings After Military Warns Of 'action'

Opponents of Myanmar’s military coup have defied bans on gatherings to protest for a fourth day following the biggest demonstrations in the country since the 2007 pro-democracy revolution. The protesters are demanding the immediate release of political leaders, including State Chancellor Aung San Suu Kyi. The growing civil disobedience has affected hospitals, schools and government offices and following the demonstrations, the army even announced bans on gatherings in certain cities and towns and a curfew on Monday.

However, on February 9, in downtown Yangon crowds began to gather on a bridge near Sule Pagoda. According to The Guardian, one witness estimated that there were tens of thousands on the streets. Martial law and rumours of incoming soldiers had also created an atmosphere of unease, but protesters were determined.

The demonstrators carried anti-coup placards including “we want our leader”, in reference to Suu Kyi and, and “no dictatorship”. In San Chang township, scores of teachers also marched on the main road, waving a defiant three-finger salute that has become the trademark sign of the protesters. As per reports, there was no sign of police violence in Yangon, however, in the capital Naypyidaw police fired water cannon at protesters.

‘Action must be taken…’

In the face of the increasingly bold protests, the military had even released a statement on state TV on February 8 warning that opposition to the junta was unlawful. The statement read that 'action must be taken' according to the law with effective steps against offences which disturb, prevent and destroy the state’s stability, public safety and the rule of law. It is worth mentioning that the bridges connecting central Yangon to populous districts outside were shut on Tuesday, and there were no further comments from authorities on the measures to stop protesters.

Meanwhile, on February 1, the Burmese military began detaining the democratically elected members of the ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) party. The military levelled allegations of election fraud and irregularities as their justification for the detainment of leaders. Suu Kyi's party had won the November 2020 election by a landslide, capturing 396 out of 476 seats in the parliament, a mandate much larger than in the 2015 polls. The election was monitored by international observers who certified it as "fair". Experts suggest the military feared that if Suu Kyi returns to power with a bigger majority, she would decrease the number of parliamentary seats reserved for the Army's proxy party. World leaders and human rights groups have expressed concern and urged the military to immediately release all those who have been detained unlawfully.

