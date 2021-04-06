Myanmar Junta Issues Arrest Warrants Against Celebrities Backing Anti-coup Protests

Myanmar’s military Junta on Monday issued multiple arrest warrants against the celebrities who have voiced support for the anti-coup protests. It released a “wanted” list against the country’s actors, actresses, musicians, social media influencers, bloggers, and other artists in acclaimed fields who have been using their fame and popularity to assemble demonstrators, dismantling what the armed forces described as “stability of the nation”.

In the frontrunner published in Myanmar’s local newspaper Global New Light, the military charged several entertainment artists and celebrities with violating Section 505(A) of the Penal Code, which could lead to an imprisonment of up to 3 years. The list, according to The Associated Press, carries at least 20 names with mugshots, location, hometown, and links to their social media handle. Separately, Myanmar’s armed forces run Myawaddy TV broadcasted a wanted list with at least 60 renowned names on it, including some of the recognizable directors and producers of the Myanmar film industry. Junta accused the actors of creating nationwide unrest and “spreading news” and propaganda that compromised peace.

[Anti-coup protesters holding pictures of those who died during a protest against the military offer prayers for them, in Yangon. Credit: AP]

[Army and police gather during a demonstration against the military coup in Kyauk Myaung Township. credit: AP]

Channels airing charged artists to 'face prosecution'

A separate leaked document from Myanmar’s Information Ministry warning the leading broadcasters and production agencies that the military will charge anyone leading provocation from the field of literature, film, theatre arts, music, and journalism. It also warned the channels and journalists to refrain from broadcasting any of the charged artists’ works or they would face prosecution.

A full-time Burmese actress, May Toe Khine, took to her official twitter handle to voice her condemnation about the military’s oppressive regime that attempted to suppress opinions and squash freedom of expression saying that troops issued an arrest warrant against her for “doing my job as a civilian, using my platform to speak out the truth.” She further urged the civilians to “pay attention to the news in Myanmar until we win.”

Myanmar’s junta, earlier last week, cut the wireless internet services in Myanmar until further notice to deter congregation and control the communication channels. Despite violent crackdowns, civilians have managed to flood the streets in defiance of the ruling armed forces government. At least 550 civilians, including 46 children have been killed by junta forces, and as many as 2,751 are under arbitrary detention, according to the human rights advocacy group Assistance Association of Political Prisoners (AAPP).