Myanmar Junta Soldiers Brutally Kill 11 Innocent Villagers In Sagaing Region: Report

Myanmar junta has been accused of killing 13 individuals from a village in the central part of the nation on Tuesday in which 11 bodies were discovered as burned dead. As per eyewitnesses and other sources, soldiers raided a small northwestern village, assembling up villagers, tying their hands, and then setting them on fire in apparent response to an assault on a military convoy, as per AP. This sequence of events took place after local armed groups who have been opposing military control, launched at least two bomb strikes on a military convoy near the city of Monywa, as per BBC.

According to AP, a video recorded in Done Taw village of the Sagaing area after Tuesday's attack revealed the burned bodies of 11 victims, some of whom were believed to be teens, lying in a circular shape among what seemed to be the ruins of a hut. Following the brutal incident, the military is yet to issue a statement about the incident, BBC reported.

Further, Human Rights Watch has demanded on Thursday that the global community should add the names of the commanders in the sanctions lists, who had issued the order to conduct the raid, and urged that attempts to cut off any supply of military funding be pushed up.

50 soldiers storm into Don Taw village, killing innocent locals

In addition to this, an eyewitness told AP that approximately 50 soldiers stormed into Don Taw village around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, grabbing anybody and everybody in sight. The witness claimed they grabbed 11 innocent locals who were not members of the People's defence forces, a locally organised armed force that occasionally confronts the army in warfare.

As per the locals, this raid infuriated when members from the area's People's defence forces put two homemade bombs on a military route in an attempted attack. One of the bombs exploded soon, killing 2 people who planted it. Two additional individuals were reportedly apprehended and shot dead after the second bomb exploded, BBC reported.

After the military regime violently suppressed pro-democracy protests, armed volunteer people's defence forces in Myanmar conducted hundreds of bombings and killings targeting officials working for the military. After the Junta took control of Myanmar in February and established a year-long national emergency after the general elections, mass demonstrations erupted across the country. Since then, the military has undertaken a harsh suppression campaign, killing at least 1,303 protesters and detaining more than 10,600 others.

Image: AP