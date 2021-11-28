Myanmar Junta Threatens Jail, Terrorism Charges For Buying Bonds To 'topple' Ruling Govt

Myanmar’s military Junta on Saturday warned the citizens against making investments in the shadow government’s inaugural bonds sale that aimed for a "revolution" to topple the ruling government. Myanmar’s National Unity Government (NUG), an alliance of pro-democracy groups, ethnic minority armies, and remnants of the ousted democratically elected government raised some $6.3 million on the opening day of the controversial bonds sale on November 22, which were sold out in the first three hours. "From this, I witness the enthusiasm of people in the case of uprooting the fascist military," NUG spokesman, Dr. Sasa, had said on Facebook.

According to ANI, which cited Burmese media sources, Junta has now warned civilians against the purchase of such bonds labelling them “terror financing.” The military threatened imprisonment for those who allegedly got “involved” in NUG’s bonds. Since the military’s February 1 coup, Myanmar civilians have been involved in acts of defiance against the authoritarian military rule and have led protests and challenged the Junta rulers. NUG’s stated that the bonds would accumulate funds to bring revolution within the politically riled-up nation.

Targeting $1 billion to 'topple' Junta

Bonds went on sale to mainly Myanmar nationals overseas in denominations of $100, $500, $1,000, and $5,000, with two-year tenures, NUG announced in a statement, also informing that it will generate no interest income for buyers but will bring the country a democratic change. The shadow government is targeting $1 billion.

NUG was outlawed and designated as a “terrorist” movement by Myanmar’s military junta but the Myanmar citizens, desperate for a democratic transition have been contributing to the so-called revolution by investing in their bonds, reports confirmed. Buyers made payments via international transfers based in the Czech Republic. As per ANI, the Junta leader threatened legal action under terrorism charges, and long jail time against the investing nationals in a press conference broadcast on television. A Junta spokesperson meanwhile clarified, that if Myanmar’s citizens purchased these bonds, they will fall under the terror act and will be convicted.

Myanmar's Junta-controlled EC to prosecute Aung San Suu Kyi

Earlier this week, Myanmar’s state election commission announced it is prosecuting the ousted democratic leader of the country, Aung San Suu Kyi along with 15 other political figures for an alleged fraud committed in the November 2020 general elections. The announcement was published in the state-run Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper and other official media outlets of the Southeast Asian country. The latest action announced by the Union Election Commission could potentially lead to the dissolving of Suu Kyi’s party and it could further bar the National League for Democracy party from participating in the new election.