Myanmar Military Continues Internet Blackout Ahead Of Planned Protests

Internet blackout continued in Myanmar for the eighth consecutive night as more protests are planned for Monday to call for the release of democratically elected leaders. Earlier, the United Nations warned the Myanmar military of "severe consequences" when a second internet blackout was imposed. Amid the crisis, Myanmar on Friday blocked access to Wikipedia in all the languages, reported news agency ANI, citing NetBlocks. Facebook on Sunday deleted the main page of the Myanmar military known as 'Tatmadaw' under its standards prohibiting the incitement of violence, the company said. On Saturday, two protestors were killed when police opened fire on protestors.

Internet restored in Morning

NetBlocks has tweeted that the internet services have now been restored at 9am. Their post read, "Myanmar is back online from 9AM after an eighth night of internet shutdowns imposed by the military. While connectivity is restored, online platforms remain filtered with indications that mobile date restriction are now in Yangon". Protestors on Monday continued their protest as they gathered on the streets despite the roadblocks around the US Embassy in Yangon.

Protests continue against military rule

The people in large numbers on Sunday also protested against February 1 Military coup. According to reports, two protestors were killed on Saturday after security forces opened fire on them. The killing of protestors did not stop people from coming out on the streets on Saturday. Anti-coup protestors in Myanmar's two largest cities paid tribute on Saturday to a young woman who died a day earlier after being shot by police in a rally.

The Myanmar military overthrew the democratically elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1. The military accused Suu Kyi's government of rigging November elections. Aung San Suu Kyi's party National League for Democracy(NLD) managed to win 396 of the 476 parliamentary seats of the ones that are not reserved for the military.